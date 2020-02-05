Lirio Strengthens Executive Team to Position for Growth in Health Care; Expands Nashville Presence

KNOXVILLE and NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lirio, a behavior change AI company that uses personalized engagement to improve health outcomes, today announced that its Chief Product Officer Marten den Haring has been appointed Chief Operating Officer, effective immediately.

Den Haring will lead Lirio's product vision, research and development, sales, marketing and customer success. Den Haring will continue to be based in Nashville, where the company is planning to expand into a new office and bring on up to 30 new employees between now and this summer.

Michael Becker, Lirio's Chief Revenue Officer Marten den Haring, Lirio's Chief Operating Officer

"Marten has been an amazing partner during his short time at Lirio. As the architect of our product vision and go-to-market strategy, his expanded responsibilities will enable us to accelerate innovation and scale our customers' success," said Mike West, Lirio's chairman and CEO. "I'm excited about the world-class leadership team we are assembling at Lirio as we strengthen our culture and grow our business at an incredible pace."

Prior to joining Lirio, Den Haring was Senior Vice President of Platform at Element AI in Montreal, Canada and held various executive positions at Oracle, OpenText and Digital Reasoning. He was recently named a member of the 2020 class of the Nashville Health Care Council Fellows Program. He holds a Master of Science and a PhD in Economics.

"Lirio's focus on creating a healthier population by meeting people where they are–and doing so at scale–represents one of the most meaningful technology challenges of our time," said Den Haring. "I am honored to be named COO and help Lirio's talented team deliver behavior change AI solutions that benefit our enterprise clients and the consumers they serve."

Lirio also appointed Michael Becker as Chief Revenue Officer, named Emily Moses as Chief People Officer, and promoted George Hashbarger, Jr. from CFO to Chief Administrative Officer. Becker has years of experience building and leading high-performing sales and customer success teams in health care technology services.

"Health systems and large employers are the largest influencers of health in our country. Both have a common incentive to drive behavior change and improve decision making," said Becker. "Lirio's approach of combining behavioral science and AI to scale improvements in human health and well-being was a key factor in my joining."

Moses has led talent acquisition, development, and retention efforts for high-growth health care companies, helping them foster authentic workplace cultures while scaling rapidly.

"Being part of Lirio's growth stage offers an incredible opportunity to create a workplace culture that practices a growth mindset daily," said Moses. "It's not work when your personal purpose aligns with the company's mission: to leave your mark on people's lives. The fun is just beginning at Lirio!"

Hashbarger's role at Lirio has evolved from almost exclusively focused on finance to a broader portfolio of responsibilities, including information technology, security and compliance, facilities management, and business administration.

"It's an honor to be named CAO of such an exciting company," said Hashbarger. "The addition of two talented members to the team should position Lirio to more efficiently handle its rapid growth and achieve its goal of improving patient and employee health through behavior change AI."

These senior leadership moves follow closely on the heels of other 2020 Lirio news, including the announcements that Bon Secours Mercy Health has made an investment in the company, and that technology luminary John Seely Brown was appointed Scientific Advisor to its Behavioral Reinforcement Learning Lab, which advances the study of behavior change AI.

About Lirio

Lirio's behavior change AI platform moves people along their unique journey to better health through person-centered communication. The company brings together the power of behavioral science with AI to learn the most effective way to communicate with people in a particular context. That insight is applied to create personalized behavior change programs for health systems and large employers — resulting in improved engagement and outcomes. For more information, visit https://lirio.com.

