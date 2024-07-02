Lirvana Labs' Yeti Confetti™ Kids App Reports Half-Grade Level Improvement in Math and English in Just 10 Weeks

15 minutes of play per week on the Yeti Confetti Kids app is proven to enhance English Literacy and Mathematical Reasoning skills

MENLO PARK, Calif., July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lirvana Labs , creator of the Yeti Confetti Kids app which provides an AI-powered personalized learning companion for preschool to elementary grade children, is shown to significantly enhance children's English and Math skills, with just 15 minutes of play per week, leading to an increase of half a grade level in 10 weeks according to data from its cohort of learners.

The company and its flagship app are experiencing impressive growth this year and are simultaneously announcing several new features and partnerships this summer. From January to May 2024, Yeti Confetti Kids had 15,000 new user downloads, excluding those within its pilot schools in the US, the Middle East, and Asia. 90% of Yeti Confetti Kids users are from the US, with the US and UK making up 95% of all users in the last 90 days. Since the pandemic, the National Assessment of Educational Progress estimates that more than two-thirds (68%) of US fourth graders are not proficient in reading. For students learning in English and Math using the Yeti Confetti Kids app, comprehension levels advanced from .41 below grade level to .16 above in just 10 weeks.

In an efficacy study at the Daniel International School in Thailand, Yeti Confetti Kids accelerated English proficiency among students from rural backgrounds with minimal English skills. These students exceeded the typical annual growth rate by 70%, with WIDA scores showing an average increase of 1.28 levels within 9 months.

"We built Lirvana Labs to solve a key accessibility gap in the AI in education conversation, and our growth as well as impact data are testament to the purposeful use of AI to address it," said Christie Pang, co-founder and co-CEO of Lirvana Labs. "Yeti Confetti Kids is empowering educators, parents and students with the tools they need to gain deeper insights into each learner's unique interests, abilities, and mastery of concepts. As we continue to grow, we're committed to unlocking the full potential of AI in education and making a lasting impact on the lives of learners everywhere."

Yeti Confetti Kids' learning modules create engaging and adaptive learning experiences, providing a supportive, guidance-based framework spanning over 200 English Literacy, Mathematical Reasoning, and Social-Emotional Skills informed by research-backed national and global standards, CASEL, and Bloom's Taxonomy of Learning frameworks. The platform showcases real-world application of math concepts through story-based activities and dynamic imagery to explain number patterns, teaching children strategies and shortcuts for arithmetic, measurement, and data comprehension. Yeti Confetti Kids provides personalized starting levels and helps users work with the alphabet, punctuation, foundations of writing, and decoding sentences, making it a comprehensive tool for language and math learning.

This summer, Lirvana Labs is expanding further with several partnerships to reach new learners and new feature rollouts including:

A multi-year research study with Stanford Senior Research Scholar and Director of Stanford's Deliberative Democracy Lab, Dr. Alice Siu : Dr. Siu will lead a multi-year research study to assess the efficacy of Yeti Confetti Kid's AI-powered modules in English Literacy, Math Reasoning and Critical Thinking for first to third graders. The study will employ both anecdotal and controlled experimental methods across selected school districts on the West and East coasts.

Senior Research Scholar and Director of Deliberative Democracy Lab, Dr. : Dr. Siu will lead a multi-year research study to assess the efficacy of Yeti Confetti Kid's AI-powered modules in English Literacy, Math Reasoning and Critical Thinking for first to third graders. The study will employ both anecdotal and controlled experimental methods across selected school districts on the West and East coasts. LLM-powered Critical Thinking Simulator: Lirvana Labs is launching the first-ever LLM-powered critical thinking simulator for children between six and nine years old in select pilot partner schools and NGOs. This initiative aims to augment Yeti Confetti Kids' already-popular Social Emotional Learning short videos and enhance learners' critical thinking ability, a crucial competency in the age of social media and generative AI content. The simulator, part of Yeti Confetti Kids, uses story-immersion and interactive decision-making with virtual characters to promote quality information processing and comprehensive communication.

Co-developed with Dr. Alice Siu and Character Education Foundation Founding Chairman Christine Ma-Lau , the program aligns with core Social Emotional Learning (SEL) pillars, including emotional awareness and responsible decision-making. Based on extensive research, including the Human Deliberative Quality index, the project will undergo patent filings after pilot tests in the second half of 2024.

Co-developed with Dr. and Character Education Foundation Founding Chairman , the program aligns with core Social Emotional Learning (SEL) pillars, including emotional awareness and responsible decision-making. Based on extensive research, including the Human Deliberative Quality index, the project will undergo patent filings after pilot tests in the second half of 2024. Multilingual Learning Companion, powered by AI voice and translation: Yeti Confetti Kids is releasing a multilingual learning companion that can speak in a combination of English and five other languages: Spanish, Mandarin, Arabic, French, and German. This feature enables Yeti, the learning companion, to explain topics and introduce videos bilingually.

Custom Spelling Games: Yeti Confetti Kids is introducing custom spelling games of simple phonic words with dynamic adaptations to each child's specific awareness levels. The games take into account not only the child's ability to find the right letters that make up the word, but tailors a spelling list based on each child's unique vowel, consonant, and syllabication practice.

In April 2024, Lirvana Labs announced $5.3M in early-stage funding to expand Yeti Confetti Kids' capabilities. Lirvana Labs is currently preparing to pilot Yeti Confetti Kids in schools, districts, child development centers, and early care and education programs worldwide, aiming to revolutionize personalized learning and instruction.

The Yeti Confetti Kids app is currently available for download on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store . To learn more about Lirvana Labs and Yeti Confetti Kids, please visit yeticonfettikids.com . The team is actively seeking partnerships with diverse and representative school districts, research institutions, and leading learning science pioneers, and would welcome any inquiries at [email protected] .

About Lirvana Labs

Founded in 2022, Yeti Confetti™ Kids, Lirvana Labs' flagship product, provides AI-directed personalized instruction through an LLM-powered learning companion for Preschool to Lower Elementary grade children. To date, the Yeti Confetti Kids App has delivered over 350,000 minutes of AI-piloted lessons to 22,000 children worldwide, with a tailored curriculum covering English, Math, Social Emotional, and Critical Thinking. Lirvana Labs has partnered with needs-based schools in Thailand to bridge ESL gaps and aided Syrian refugee children in Lebanon through Jusoor, an NGO well known for its success in remote learning experiments with the World Bank EdTech Hub. Lirvana's bespoke data visualization platform helps schools, teachers, and parents track learner engagement and success, in living rooms, renowned international schools, to make-shift classrooms in refugee camps.

