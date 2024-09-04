LiS: LATINOS IN SPORTS™ UNVEILS GROUNDBREAKING NIELSEN RESEARCH STUDY IN ADVANCE OF STAR-STUDDED EVENT

MLB Hall-of-Famer, 8X All-Star and World Series Champion Pedro Martinez Among Iconic Speakers; CNBC Returns as Media Partner; Sponsors Include BODYARMOR Sports Drink, Boston Red Sox, Heineken, Genesis Motor America, Major League Baseball, Morgan Stanley and the Hispanic Scholarship Fund

NEW YORK, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LiS™: Latinos in Sports, the multi-strategy platform elevating Hispanics within the sports industry, unveiled today a first-of-its-kind research study on Latino fandom across the five major American sports (NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS). Among other compelling insights, the report reveals significant over-indexing on digital consumption (Latino fans are 38% more likely to use TikTok for sports news); Hispanic fans are notably younger (a striking 72% are Gen Z or Millennial, compared to just 50% of U.S. gen market).; a rapid growth of English-dominant Latino fans (9% year-over-year growth in bilingual NFL fans); and a clear path exists from fandom to revenue (Latinos are 11% more likely to purchase a brand product after experiencing a sponsor message). To download the full research report, visit www.latinosinsports.com/gamechanger-report/.

The report launch precedes a star-studded event hosted by LiS™ during the U.S. Open, featuring iconic speakers from leagues, teams and brands. CNBC, the recognized world leader in business news, will serve as official media partner. Confirmed speakers and attendees at the event include:

Pedro Martinez (MLB Hall-of-Famer, 8X All-Star and World Series Champion)

(MLB Hall-of-Famer, 8X All-Star and World Series Champion) Scott Wapner (CNBC Host, "Fast Money Halftime Report" & "Closing Bell")

(CNBC Host, "Fast Money Halftime Report" & "Closing Bell") Rita Ferro (President of Global Advertising, The Walt Disney Company)

(President of Global Advertising, The Walt Disney Company) Boris Gartner (CEO, LaLiga North America)

(CEO, LaLiga North America) Freddy Rolon (Head of Global Sports, Content & Talent, ESPN)

(Head of Global Sports, Content & Talent, ESPN) Liz Montaño (Chief Operating Officer, NJ/NY Gotham FC)

Iris Diaz (Director of Brand and Marketing, FIFA World Cup 2026)

(Director of Brand and Marketing, FIFA World Cup 2026) Stacie de Armas (SVP, Inclusive Innovation and Diversity, Nielsen)

(SVP, Inclusive Innovation and Diversity, Nielsen) Xavier Gutierrez (Chairman of ImpactX Sports Group, and only Latino CEO in NHL history)

"We launched LiS™ a few short months ago and are thrilled with the significant progress made across every key objective," said Xavier A. Gutierrez, Co-Founder of LiS™ and Chairman & CEO of ImpactX Sports Group. "We've received overwhelming support and enthusiasm across the entire landscape, further underscoring the importance of our mission to promote Latinos in Sports."

LiS™ continues to execute on its core mission across four key pillars:

CONVENINGS – marquee events gathering luminaries to engage, network, deal-make, inspire.

– marquee events gathering luminaries to engage, network, deal-make, inspire. CONTENT – a central media hub for the industry, showcasing best practices, executive profiles, thought leadership, breaking news announcements and more.

– a central media hub for the industry, showcasing best practices, executive profiles, thought leadership, breaking news announcements and more. CAREERS – an effort to identify, recruit and develop Latino executives in the sports industry.

– an effort to identify, recruit and develop Latino executives in the sports industry. COMMUNITY – a membership organization with distinct tier-levels, adding value to Latinos at all career stages, and to the ecosystem which aims to recruit diverse executives.

The group's next tentpole event will take place in February 2025, during the PGA TOUR's Genesis Invitational in Los Angeles.

"It's thrilling to witness our ambitious plans for this community take shape, due to the hard work and support of team members, sponsors, media partners and the industry at large," said Pedro A. Guerrero, Co-Founder of LiS™, CEO of Guerrero Media, and Publisher of Hispanic Executive. "There is much to do in building the infrastructure to fulfill our four-pronged strategy, and continuing to shine a spotlight on the enormous impact of Latinos in global sports. We're just getting started."

