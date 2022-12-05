LIS Solutions, Inc. Announces New Headquarters in Chantilly, Virginia

This strategic relocation in January 2023 will support the next phase of company growth.

Will provide local presence that is close to current and future customers.

New headquarters provide employees with a more collaborative workspace to enable efficient and immediate support to clients.

CHANTILLY, Va., Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LIS Solutions, Inc., a leader in advanced language services, cyber analytical support, information technology, and intelligence collection and analysis, announced the relocation of its headquarters from Herndon, Virginia to 14850 Conference Center Drive Chantilly, Virginia effective January of 2023.

"After 7 years of tremendous growth and building a world-class team, it was time to move to a headquarters that would support our next phase of expansion," said Alexandra Gerenburd, CEO. She went on to say, "The efficiencies created by being closer to our customers and partners along with the improved and collaborative workspace will allow our team to be even more effective."

The new location will centralize all operations for the four main LIS business segments.

Language Services: LIS has more than 25 years of experience as an advanced and innovative language services provider. The company develops customer-specific solutions by combining the latest industry-specific technologies with experienced and talented language professionals.

Cyber Security: With cybercrime tripling over the last five years, LIS employs a hand-picked team of cybersecurity experts to provide customized and effective solutions for managing, monitoring, and immediately responding to cyber threats.

Intelligence: LIS Solutions provides government agencies and individual businesses with relevant and effective multi-disciplined intelligence information encompassing the full spectrum of the intelligence life cycle.

Information Technology: LIS has built an extensive network of IT professionals. The developers, engineers, program managers, and analysts provide a broad range of services to help businesses and government agencies overcome challenges and identify opportunities.

About LIS Solutions, Inc.

LIS Solutions, a woman-owned small business began in 1994 by supporting the Department of Justice and its industry partners. Since then, we have become a trusted partner of the intelligence community and provided our customers with advanced solutions in language services, cyber security, intelligence analysis and information technology in all Combatant Commands. LIS accomplishes this through our disciplined methods which are based on balanced, sustainable integration of technology with human talent. Leveraging our capabilities, resources, and deep experience, we deliver customized results based on an in-depth understanding of each customer's needs and each project's unique requirements. We succeed in helping our customers make better, faster decisions at critical junctures. Most importantly, we seek to provide safety and security in the United States and around the world.

