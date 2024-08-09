LIS Solutions Secures OASIS+ Contract to Provide Intelligence Services to Government Partners

CHANTILLY, Va., Aug. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LIS Solutions, Inc., a leader in advanced language services, intelligence analysis, cyber analytical support, and industrial security, is proud to announce that they have been awarded a contract on the One Acquisition Solution for Integrated Services (OASIS)+ Multi-Agency Contract (MAC) for a ten-year term.

OASIS+ is a government-wide, multiple-award, Indefinite Delivery, Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) acquisition program provided by the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) as part of its ongoing commitment to small business participation in federal contracting.

According to Tiffany T. Hixson, the Assistant Commissioner of the GSA's Office of Professional Services and Human Capital Categories and Federal Category Manager for Professional Services, "The OASIS+ contract program has been designated a best-in-class (BIC) contract program by the Office of Management and Budget and, over the next ten years, will offer federal agencies access to highly qualified contractors for their complex non-IT service requirements."

The Master Contract is designed to be a total solution vehicle for multiple service disciplines and ancillary services/products. It allows for commercial and non-commercial solutions at the task order level that are integral and necessary to the service-based requirements within the scope of the Master Contract and task order award.

The LIS Focus Will Be on the Intelligence Services Domain

The OASIS+ SB Master Contract includes seven Domains. The LIS award falls under the Intelligence Services Domain of the SB Pool. The focus of this Domain is on Command, Control, Communications, Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance mission requirements.

"It is with great excitement that we accept this award to provide intelligence services to our government agency partners," said Alexandra Gerenburd, CEO of LIS. "This award is truly a testament to our team's dedication and commitment to provide the highest quality intelligence services possible."

The list of intelligence services that LIS will provide include, but are not limited to:

● Assured positioning, navigation & timing capabilities support ● Prototyping, integrating & testing ● Command, power & integration support ● Counter-IED & minefield detection & neutralization ● Counterintelligence (CI) ● Cyberspace operational support ● Cyber & tactical network science ● Detection & neutralization of explosive hazards ● Electro-optical/infrared surveillance ● Electronic countermeasures ● Information superiority support ● Electromagnetic spectrum operations ● Field & enterprise intelligence support ● Geospatial intelligence (GEOINT) ● Human intelligence (HUMINT) ● Imagery intelligence (IMINT) ● Integrated power support services ● Intelligence, information and electronic warfare ● Intelligence production, collection, analysis, exploitation & dissemination ● Intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, & targeting (ISRT) development & support ● Intelligence analysis ● Intelligence archiving ● Intelligence cataloging ● Intelligence retrieval ● Intelligence management ● Measurement and signature intelligence (MASINT) ● Mission command, planning & application ● Network visualization ● Night vision, electronic, & optical surveillance ● Offensive & defensive cyber operations ● Open source intelligence (OSINT) ● Power/energy generation & management ● Product realization engineering ● Secure correspondence management ● Signals intelligence (SIGINT) ● Software development (for IT services involving 40 USC § 11103 (a) activities) ● Standardized software framework implementation ● Space & terrestrial communications ● Specialized functional training ● Tactical & strategic network support ● Tactical cyberspace operations ● Technical intelligence (TECHINT) ● Threat modeling & simulation ● Unmanned systems

With their newly awarded contract, LIS looks forward to continuing its mission of providing excellent intelligence support while increasing safety and security in the United States and around the world.

About LIS Solutions, Inc.

LIS Solutions, a woman-owned small business, began in 1994 by supporting the Department of Justice and its industry partners. Since then, we have become a trusted partner across the Federal Government, including the Intelligence Community, and provided our customers with advanced solutions in language services, cyber security, intelligence analysis, and other services, both within the U.S. and in all Combatant Commands. LIS accomplishes this through our disciplined methods, which are based on balanced, sustainable integration of technology with human talent. Leveraging our capabilities, resources, and deep experience, we deliver customized results based on an in-depth understanding of each customer's needs and each project's unique requirements. We succeed in helping our customers make better, faster decisions at critical junctures. Most importantly, we seek to provide safety and security in the United States and around the world.

