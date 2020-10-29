Lisa A. Zdinak, M.D., Medical Director of Precision Aesthetics MD, Selected by BTL to be the First Physician Educator for the new Emtone™ Cellulite Machine!

"The new Emtone™ device granted my wish for the simultaneous delivery of these two powerful body shaping technologies. The simultaneous delivery of RF and targeted pressure energy led to improved outcomes and faster treatment times for my patients"—Lisa A. Zdinak, M.D.

The first of its kind energy combination—thermal monopolar radio frequency and mechanical targeted pressure energy—is what sets Emtone™ apart from similar treatments available. This unrivalled combination has a profound effect on connective tissues that lead to cellulite, resulting in increased production of collagen and elastin to effectively address all major contributing factors to cellulite and smooth the appearance of dimpling. Emtone™ can be safely used on all skin types with no skin color restrictions.

Clinical studies demonstrate that Emtone™ is 64% more effective than standalone cellulite treatments for building elastin, and 59% more effective for building collagen. Additionally, Emtone™ was shown to be 50% faster than standalone therapies with a 90% rate of patient satisfaction.

Emtone™ therapy feels like a hot stone massage with soothing mechanical vibrations. There is no downtime. Most patients undergo four (4) treatments scheduled once or twice a week. A treatment typically takes about twenty (20) minutes depending on the treated area. Patients have reported improvements after a single treatment session. The benefits of Emtone™ continue to improve over the next three to six months.

Emtone™ joins Dr. Zdinak's arsenal of body shaping devices including:

Emtone™ [combined monopolar radiofrequency + acoustic wave therapy] for cellulite reduction

Emsculpt™ [High Intensity Focused Electromagnetic energy] for building muscle and reducing fat]

ExilisUltra™ [combined monopolar radiofrequency skin-tightening + Ultrasound] for fat-shrinking and circumferential volume reduction

Acoustic Wave Therapy [AWT] for cellulite reduction and eliminating isolated fatty tissue.

Exilis™ + AWT applied sequentially as combination therapy for cellulite reduction.

Thermage™ [monopolar radiofrequency] for skin-tightening in one visit

Carboxytherapy [carbon dioxide gas insufflation] for cellulite and fatty tissue reduction

Alma™ ST [infrared] skin tightening for people with metal implants and/or pacemaker

Emtone™ cellulite therapy joins Dr. Lisa Zdinak's arsenal of skin tightening and body shaping as the cornerstone of Dr. Zdinak's unique variety of non-invasive treatment combinations, which use the most advanced technology to achieve a more youthful appearance.

Lisa A. Zdinak, M.D. attends her clientele at 10 West 74th Street in Manhattan. Recognized as a go-to expert in the field of medical skin care, Dr. Zdinak frequently lectures to medical professionals and media consultants on the latest aesthetic technologies and techniques.

Precision Aesthetics MD

10 West 74th Street

New York City, NY 10023

(212) 799-1411

Youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5UQlmCC_d44

