Lisa Addeo Invites Music Lovers to 'Listen to This,' One of the Biggest Smooth Jazz Hits in America, According to Billboard

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fast-emerging pianist/composer and vocalist Lisa Addeo invites music lovers to Listen to This, with guest performances by Adam Hawley, Nils, Jeff Ryan, Johnny Britt and Steve Cole. The new collection of Lisa's originals brings an infusion of bright, infectious melodies, dynamic improvisation and relentless grooves. The title track is now being heard on almost 100 stations, including SiriusXM Watercolors and The Smooth Jazz channel on Music Choice.

Listen To This is one of the biggest Smooth Jazz hits in America, according to Billboard.

Lisa Addeo, Listen To This album cover

Don Was, President of Blue Note Records, says, "Lisa did a great job on her new album. It fits in really well with the most successful albums in the smooth jazz field. My compliments."

Hey smooth jazz fans, listen up. Better yet, Listen to This. The title of Lisa Addeo's new album says it all. A soulful invitation to a fresh new vibe, the highly anticipated Listen To This is now available from all major digital retailers, including Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon, Google Play, LisaAddeo.com and more.

The 15-track collection of 10 instrumental and 5 vocal performances provides a powerful showcase of Lisa's range of talents as a composer and musician.

"Listen to This balances the canon of work I've already done," Lisa says, "I've always loved writing melodies and combining them with infectious beats. It's exciting to me, plus collaborating with these amazing musicians is a dream come true. This album is definitely a current snapshot of who I am as an artist, performer and lover of rhythmic grooves."

"If the songs got me dancin', I knew they were 'keepers,'" says Lisa. Other songs conjure up a feeling of romance or allude to sensual longings. One of these, 'She Closed Her Eyes in Paris', is about two lovers who are so lost in each other, they ignore the glorious sights around them."

"I am fulfilled when my fans are inspired by my music. I am hoping, as people hear Listen To This, they feel my passion for life and sense my desire to connect with them."

Listen To This is available now everywhere.

