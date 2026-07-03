Lisa Ahearn Earns Promotion to Principal Consultant at Full Sail Partners

Lisa brings deep consulting expertise and a proven record of leadership to her new role

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo., July 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lisa Ahearn has earned a promotion to Principal Consultant at Full Sail Partners, a Deltek Platinum Partner.

Lisa has grown steadily since joining the crew, sharpening her consulting skills, stepping into mentoring roles, and contributing directly to Full Sail Partners' own Vantagepoint transition — a hands-on experience that deepened her product knowledge and validated her ability to lead clients through complex implementations.

Lisa Aheard is promoted.

In her new role, Lisa will continue delivering consulting services at a more advanced level, with a specialized focus on Accounting and Finance and Deltek Vantagepoint.

"Lisa has worked very hard honing her consulting and finance expertise since joining the crew," noted Scott Gailhouse, Director of Consulting Services. "She already brings a wealth of knowledge to our consulting practice so the logical next step was a promotion to Principal Consultant, and we couldn't be more excited for her."

Lisa's promotion adds an experienced resource to Full Sail Partners' consulting bench — one well-equipped to support Vantagepoint clients with more complex, technical needs.

SOURCE Full Sail Partners