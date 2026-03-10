Full Sail Partners Announces New Leadership Structure to Support Continued Growth

Five Directors named to guide consulting, training, technology, and automation services for clients nationwide

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo., March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Full Sail Partners, a Deltek Platinum Partner providing consulting, training, and technology solutions for project-based firms, today announced the formalization of its leadership team as part of the firm's continued growth and long-term strategic evolution.

Full Sail Partners Announces New Leadership Structure

As demand continues to grow for integrated systems, automation, and deeper operational visibility across project-based organizations, Full Sail Partners has established a dedicated leadership structure comprised of five Directors with clearly defined areas of responsibility. This structure strengthens alignment across the organization and reinforces the firm's commitment to innovation, service excellence, and client success.

The leadership team includes:

Heath Harris – Director of Support and Technology

– Director of Support and Technology Joel Slater – Director of Sales, Marketing, and Business Development

– Director of Sales, Marketing, and Business Development Pete Nuffer – Director of Process Automation

– Director of Process Automation Rana Blair – Director of Training and Staff Development

– Director of Training and Staff Development Scott Gailhouse – Director of Consulting

"One of the things I'm most proud of is the strength of our team," said Wendy Gustafson, Partner and General Manager at Full Sail Partners. "Each of these people has consistently stepped up, solved problems, and helped move the firm forward. Recognizing and empowering them in their new roles reflects both the work they've already done and the leadership we know they'll continue to bring."

Together, these leaders oversee the core service areas that support Full Sail Partners' clients, ensuring continued collaboration across consulting, implementation, training, and technology initiatives.

"This structure allows us to stay focused on what matters most — helping our clients succeed," said Scott Seal, Partner and Vice President of Consulting at Full Sail Partners. "With dedicated leadership across consulting, technology, training, and automation, we're better positioned to evolve our services and deliver the expertise our clients rely on."

Technology and automation continue to play an increasingly important role in how project-based firms operate, connect their systems, and make decisions. Full Sail Partners has long been focused on helping clients navigate that evolving landscape through thoughtful consulting and integrated technology solutions.

"I spend a lot of time thinking about automation, integrations, and the systems that power modern firms," said Wes Renfroe, Partner and Vice President of Technology at Full Sail Partners. "But the most important system in any organization is still its people. This group of Directors represents some of the strongest problem-solvers and collaborators we have, and their leadership will help ensure we continue staying ahead of the curve as technology evolves and new opportunities emerge for our clients."

As part of this leadership evolution, Sarah Gonnella has stepped down as a partner after nearly 18 years with the firm. Full Sail Partners is grateful for her leadership and the lasting contributions she made to the firm's development and its client community.

With this strengthened leadership foundation in place, Full Sail Partners remains focused on helping project-based firms maximize the value of their technology investments through thoughtful consulting, innovative solutions, and deep expertise in Deltek Vision and Vantagepoint.

About Full Sail Partners

Connecting thousands of project-based firms, Full Sail Partners identifies critical resources to create fast, efficient, and cohesive companies. As a Deltek Platinum Partner and creator of the Blackbox Connector, our team helps professional services firms fully integrate their business processes by connecting their front end and backend systems. We provide technology consulting, business solutions, and application hosting for both Vision and Vantagepoint. Full Sail Partners has received the Deltek Partner of the Year and the Marketing Excellence Award multiple times throughout our firm's history. Keep Your Business on Course.

