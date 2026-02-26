Full Sail Partners Elevates Marketing Strategy Under the Direction of Katie Manning, CPSM

Katie Manning, CPSM steps into Marketing Manager role with goal of enhancing market awareness

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo., Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Full Sail Partners, a Deltek Platinum Partner, is excited to announce the appointment of Katie Manning, CPSM as Marketing Manager. In her new role, Katie will be instrumental in enhancing market awareness and driving sales across all products offered under the Full Sail Partners' umbrella. Katie's responsibilities will encompass strategic positioning, messaging, and content creation. She will also develop sales enablement materials and competitive positioning strategies for Full Sail Partners' websites, fullsailpartners.com and blackboxconnector.com.

"We are thrilled to welcome Katie to our team as Marketing Manager," said Sarah Gonnella, Partner and VP of Marketing & Sales at Full Sail Partners. "Her extensive experience in the ad agency world will be invaluable in targeting new business opportunities, while her deep expertise in the AEC industry will ensure we effectively educate our existing clients on the latest features and benefits of Deltek Vantagepoint's powerful ERP solutions. We look forward to seeing her innovative strategies in action!"

With her extensive AEC and advertising expertise, Katie is well-equipped to propel the company's marketing initiatives and contribute to the growth of our product offerings.

She brings nearly 15 years of marketing experience to Full Sail Partners, including eight years supporting architecture, engineering, and construction firms. Throughout her career, she has led content strategy, built integrated campaigns, and translated complex technical offerings into clear, compelling narratives that drive business outcomes. With firsthand experience working within Deltek systems and alongside technical and creative teams, Katie brings a practical, execution-minded approach to positioning, messaging, and sales enablement—focused on helping teams communicate value clearly and supporting clients at every stage of their journey.

"I'm grateful to join Full Sail Partners and work alongside such a thoughtful, collaborative team," noted Katie Manning. "I'm excited to build on the great foundation already established and contribute a holistic perspective to support the team, our clients and the work ahead."

Katie holds a degree in Journalism with an emphasis in magazine editing from the University of Missouri and earned her CPSM certification in 2022. She is actively involved with the Society for Marketing Professional Services (SMPS), currently serving as President-Elect of SMPS North Texas and slated to serve as Chapter President in 2027. She also serves on the SMPS SRC Programming Committee and has participated in the SMPS North

Texas Mentor/Protégé Program for three years, supporting professional development within the AEC marketing community.

