Lisa Anderson, Manufacturing & Supply Chain Expert Issues Supply Chain Special Report

Volatility Breeds Opportunity to Reconfigure Supply Chains for Growth

CLAREMONT, Calif., May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Manufacturing and Supply Chain Expert Lisa Anderson, MBA, CSCP, CLTD, known as the Strongest Link in Your Supply Chain® and President of LMA Consulting Group Inc., has published a Special Report - The Road Ahead: Business, Supply Chain & The World Order. LMA Consulting Group works with manufacturers and distributors on strategy and end-to-end supply chain transformation to maximize the customer experience and enable profitable, scalable, dramatic business growth.

Lisa Anderson The Road Ahead: Business, Supply Chain & The World Order

"While the visible signs of supply chain chaos have dissipated, business volatility and disruptions remain high. With the world order in a state of flux, risk is high. Yet because everything is interconnected, companies have an opportunity to stay ahead of their ideal customers' needs. They can do this by reconfiguring their supply chains, leveraging technology and attracting and continually developing talent to leapfrog their competitors to secure a lead position in their marketplace," commented Lisa Anderson.

The Road Ahead: Business, Supply Chain & The World Order is a special report that captures comments from trusted advisors and experts from various disciplines about what their most successful clients are doing and what companies should do to take advantage of opportunities in 2023 and beyond. "In talking with my colleagues, it became apparent that the same challenges, issues and opportunities resonate among business disciplines. Each discipline requires attention. Making required changes is not for the faint of heart. The opportunity in front of companies today is the greatest since the Great Depression," she said.

From cybersecurity, logistics, insurance and talent acquisition to nearshoring, reshoring and friendshoring, the tasks are many, but the opportunity is significant. "The only question will be whether your company is ready to take advantage of the opportunities to grow profitably or if you'll struggle for survival. I hope that our Special Report sheds light on these opportunities," she concluded.

Ms. Anderson also recently released: SIOP (Sales Inventory Operations Planning): Creating Predictable Revenue and EBITDA Growth to help organizations understand the value of a proven process. The book is complimentary on the LMA Website at: https://www.lma-consultinggroup.com/siop-book/. It can also be found on Amazon digitally and on-demand print at: SIOP at amazon.com and on iTunes: Apple. Ms. Anderson also provides supply chain updates through Supply Chain Chats, a series of short videos that address current topics, issues and challenges related to supply chains.

About LMA Consulting Group – Lisa Anderson, MBA, CSCP, CLTD

Lisa Anderson is the founder and president of LMA Consulting Group, Inc., specializing in manufacturing strategy and end-to-end supply chain transformation. She focuses on maximizing the customer experience and enabling profitable, scalable, dramatic business growth. Ms. Anderson is a recognized Supply Chain thought leader by SelectHub, named a Top 40 B2B Tech Influencer by arketi group, a Top 16 ERP Expert to Follow by Washington-Frank, in the Top 10 Women in Supply Chain by Warner PR, in the top 55 Supply Chain & Logistics Experts by flexport, and a woman leader in Supply Chain by RateLinx. She has been interviewed by Fox News, published the special report: Thriving in 2022: Learning from Supply Chain Chaos – Insights from 22 Trusted Advisors and the eBook, Future-Proofing Manufacturing & the Supply Chain Post COVID-19, Her primer, I've Been Thinking, provides strategies for creating bold customer promises and profits. An expert on the SIOP process (Sales, Inventory Operations Planning), advancing innovation, and making the supply chain resilient, Ms. Anderson is regularly interviewed and quoted by publications such as Industry Week, Bloomberg, and The Wall Street Journal. For information, sign up for her Profit Through People® Newsletter or for a copy of her book, visit LMA-ConsultingGroup.com.

