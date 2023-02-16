S ales, I nventory, O perations, P lanning Is Key to Supply Chain Success

CLAREMONT, Calif., Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Manufacturing and Supply Chain Expert Lisa Anderson, MBA, CSCP, CLTD, known as the Strongest Link in Your Supply Chain® and President of LMA Consulting Group Inc., has published: SIOP (Sales Inventory Operations Planning): Creating Predictable Revenue and EBITDA Growth. LMA Consulting Group works with manufacturers and distributors on strategy and end-to-end supply chain transformation to maximize the customer experience and enable profitable, scalable, dramatic business growth.

Lisa Anderson Lisa Anderson, Manufacturing & Supply Chain Expert Publishes Book on SIOP Process

"Supply Chains continue to be the cornerstone to success in the decades to come. And while the reasons are different than during the height of the pandemic, supply chains continue to be challenged with new obstacles occurring every day. As I look at the chaos over the last few years and its negative impact on service, growth and profitability, I see the need for a proven process. The SIOP (Sales Inventory Operations Planning) also known as S&OP, is the answer. It shines a light on what is needed, engages all departments across the organization and proactively aligns demand with supply to enable growth and profitability," noted Lisa Anderson.

The SIOP process engages a proven methodology of integrating data, demand, supply, and communication to affect an exceptional customer experience that drives growth. "The beauty of the SIOP process is that it is organic. Once a company has employed the process, it continues to evolve with significant results. We have customers who have optimized service levels by improving forecasts, increased cash flow by reducing inventory levels while improving service, and improved the visibility of data for a more consistent and level-loaded production schedule leading to better efficiencies, reduced material costs, and improved productivity. It can be done, and it is being done with considerable success. And the best part is, once implemented, it will fuel transformative strategies for growth and improved margins," she said.

Ms. Anderson and co-author Diane Garcia developed: SIOP (Sales Inventory Operations Planning): Creating Predictable Revenue and EBITDA Growth to help organizations understand the value of a proven process. The book is complimentary on the LMA Website at: https://www.lma-consultinggroup.com/siop-book/. It can also be found on Amazon digitally and on-demand print at: SIOP at amazon.com and on iTunes: Apple iTunes SIOP Book. Ms. Anderson also provides supply chain updates through Supply Chain Chats, a series of short videos that address current topics, issues and challenges related to supply chains.

About LMA Consulting Group – Lisa Anderson, MBA, CSCP, CLTD

Lisa Anderson is the founder and president of LMA Consulting Group, Inc., specializing in manufacturing strategy and end-to-end supply chain transformation. She focuses on maximizing the customer experience and enabling profitable, scalable, dramatic business growth. Ms. Anderson is a recognized Supply Chain thought leader by SelectHub, named a Top 40 B2B Tech Influencer by arketi group, a Top 16 ERP Expert to Follow by Washington-Frank, in the Top 10 Women in Supply Chain by Warner PR, in the top 55 Supply Chain & Logistics Experts by flexport, and a woman leader in Supply Chain by RateLinx. She has been interviewed by Fox News, published the special report: Thriving in 2022: Learning from Supply Chain Chaos – Insights from 22 Trusted Advisors and the eBook, Future-Proofing Manufacturing & the Supply Chain Post COVID-19, Her primer, I've Been Thinking, provides strategies for creating bold customer promises and profits. An expert on the SIOP process (Sales, Inventory Operations Planning), advancing innovation, and making the supply chain resilient, Ms. Anderson is regularly interviewed and quoted by publications such as Industry Week, Bloomberg, and The Wall Street Journal. For information, sign up for her Profit Through People® Newsletter or for a copy of her book, visit LMA-ConsultingGroup.com.

Media Contact

Kathleen McEntee

Kathleen McEntee & Associates, Ltd.

760)-262-4080

[email protected]

SOURCE LMA Consulting