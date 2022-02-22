Lisa Anderson, Manufacturing Expert and President of LMA Consulting Releases Special Report, Thriving in 2022: Learning from Supply Chain Chaos

CLAREMONT, Calif., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Manufacturing and Supply Chain Expert Lisa Anderson, MBA, CSCP, CLTD, President of LMA Consulting Group Inc., has released a Special Report, "Thriving in 2022: Learning from Supply Chain Chaos." This special report includes supply chain insights and perspectives from Ms. Anderson, as well as 22 advisor experts who have walked side by side with clients during their supply chain upheavals. LMA Consulting Group works with manufacturers and distributors on strategy and end-to-end supply chain transformation to maximize the customer experience and enable profitable, scalable, dramatic business growth.

"Manufacturers and distributors struggled in 2020 and 2021 with supply chain disruptions. Supply chain risks were exposed and aggravated as our clients experienced extended lead times, stock-outs, and increased levels of demand and supply volatility. We learned a lot in 2021. One thing is for certain, supply chain volatility is not going away any time soon. So, it is imperative that manufacturers and distributors learn from 2021 and include the supply chain in strategic discussions and plans," comments Ms. Anderson.

The Special Report centers on the effects of supply chain disruptions, what companies did to mitigate customer fallout, and what the experts see for 2022. "We tapped experts from many disciplines to get different perspectives. We included experts in Finance, HR, and IT, and from specialties like Data, ESG (Environmental, Social, Governance), Regulatory, and Transportation. We also included global as well as national perspectives. Experts review some aha moments, opportunities and risks still pending with today's supply chains, and strategies to succeed in 2022," she added.

'Thriving in 2022: Learning from Supply Chain Chaos' is available at no charge from the LMA Website. "The supply chain is critical to the success of every company. We want to make sure that we make our findings available for anyone interested," Anderson said.

About LMA Consulting Group – Lisa Anderson, MBA, CSCP, CLTD

Lisa Anderson is the founder and president of LMA Consulting Group, Inc., specializing in manufacturing strategy and end-to-end supply chain transformation. She focuses on maximizing the customer experience and enabling profitable, scalable, dramatic business growth. Ms. Anderson is a recognized Supply Chain thought leader by SelectHub, named a Top 40 B2B Tech Influencer by arketi group, a Top 50 ERP Influencer by Washington-Frank, one of the most influential in Supply Chain by SAP, and a woman leader in Supply Chain by RateLinx. She was recently interviewed on Fox News, has published special reports with supply chain focus: Thriving in 2022: Learning from Supply Chain Chaos, Emerging Above & Beyond: 21 Insights from Manufacturing, Supply Chain & Technology Executives, and the ebook, Future-Proofing Manufacturing & the Supply Chain Post COVID-19, as well as her primer, I've Been Thinking, strategies for creating bold customer promises and profits. A contributor on topics including a superior customer experience with SIOP, advancing innovation, and making the supply chain resilient, Ms. Anderson is regularly interviewed and quoted by publications such as Industry Week, Bloomberg, and The Wall Street Journal. For information, to sign up for her Profit Through PeopleTM Newsletter, or for a copy of her book, visit LMA-ConsultingGroup.com.

