Lisa Barlow Sells Beauty Brand N+B

NEW YORK, Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Serial Entrepreneur Lisa Barlow, and co-founder of body and beauty line N+B, announces the sale of her company, N+B, for an undisclosed amount to Channel Op. Lisa Barlow conceptualized this brand in 2018, and launched it at Sundance 2019 originally as Nicole + Brizee.

As the driving force and visionary behind N+B, Barlow sourced out the highest quality of ingredients, and created products that created a luxury experience made affordable for all. Under Barlow's direction and over 2 years, N+B grew exponentially fast, picking up major accounts including Walmart, Sally's, Target and Amazon. The brand continued to skyrocket, which ultimately led to the sale. Lisa has become known for her shiny, strong hair, is an avid user of these products and always attributes her hair style to the N+B line, which she continues to use.

The line was created to empower women through beauty. The sale of the company includes over 20 products; in addition to luxury shampoos, frizz fighting and styling products the brand created luxury, baby hair care and pets.

