Lisa Beaty Becomes Newest Advisor to Join Cypress Private Wealth

"We are excited to have Lisa Beaty join our team," said Shad Lamm, CRPC®, Partner & Senior Financial Advisor for CPW. "We have always been committed to providing the top tier talent for our clients – wealth management advisors who treat our clients' goals with the same priority and gravity as they would treat their own. Education is also a key component for us and we strive to work with complete transparency, educating our clients along the way so they can be an active part of their own financial futures. Lisa is one of the best professionals I have ever seen and excels at helping people understand and utilize the power of a fiduciary planner in their life."

Partner & Senior Financial Advisor for CPW, Mark Thatcher, continued, "Lisa did almost all of the financial planning for the top financial advisors at her previous firm. She is extremely talented and we are lucky to have her."

Lisa Beaty serves as Financial Advisor with Cypress Private Wealth. In her role, Lisa participates in the portfolio review and financial planning process, as well as maintains client relationships. Lisa's goal is to ensure clients are receiving the best review and financial plan possible while enhancing their client-advisor relationship with the team. Lisa brings over ten years of experience, and began her career as a wealth management analyst, and then transitioned into a financial advisory role at Morgan Stanley and most recently with The Cypress Group at Integrated Wealth Management. Lisa received her Bachelor's degree in Business Management from California State University, San Bernardino. She enjoys being active outdoors, including hiking, running, Crossfit and spending time with her husband and two children.

Lisa is the newest advisor to join Cyprus Private Wealth over the span of a few weeks. Located at 73575 El Paseo Suite 2300 in Palm Desert, CPW is a boutique wealth management firm that provides solutions, education, and empowerment to families and individuals looking to manage their assets.

SOURCE Cypress Private Wealth