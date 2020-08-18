Lisa Berger Baskin Joins Scheer Partners As A Principal Broker In Newly-Established Philadelphia Scientific Real Estate Office

Ms. Baskin, whose career includes more than three decades of exceptional representation on behalf of many of the region's best known businesses, is ideally suited for the Scheer office headed by Paul Timothy (Tim) Conrey. She previously worked closely with Mr. Conrey at Tactix, where she worked for six years.

"Lisa is a proven professional who has an extraordinary knowledge of the commercial real estate market in and around Philadelphia," said Mr. Conrey.

"Her comprehensive skill set is a perfect fit for Scheer and already we are developing significant scientific real estate opportunities to meet the needs of businesses, whether they're promising startups or iconic names in life sciences."

Ms. Baskin, noting that she has hit the ground running, stated, "I am elated to rejoin Tim and to be part of the exciting story that is unfolding with Scheer's entry into the Philadelphia market. Their market knowledge is remarkable and I am already seeing how their unique perspective on scientific real estate will benefit not only life sciences businesses from our area, but clients from around the nation and throughout the world."

Ms. Baskin's impressive and highly diverse career in commercial real estate includes 14 years heading her own brokerage and serving as General Partner for the Marketplace at East Falls in Philadelphia. Focused on client satisfaction, she has been deeply involved in a wide range of hands-on roles from consolidations, disposition of assets, to handling zoning and financial analyses. Ms. Baskin has directed projects in both California and Pennsylvania including a redevelopment of a 100,000 sq. ft. industrial project in Philadelphia. Ms. Baskin continues to maintain her WBE certified by the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC).

A native Pennsylvanian raised in Montgomery County; she holds a Bachelor of Science degree in accounting from Pennsylvania State University.

About Scheer Partners: Scheer Partners, Inc. is a nationally recognized, highly diversified firm, whose focus includes state-of-the-art research, development and property management, serving the comprehensive "scientific real estate needs" of the rapidly evolving life sciences industry. Founded and headquartered in Maryland, Scheer also has offices in Philadelphia and Boston.

SOURCE Scheer Partners, Inc.