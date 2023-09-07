Lisa Bouchelle & The Bleu Reach Billboard Top 20 With "Love Is For The Making"

FREEHOLD, N.J., Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "Love Is For The Making," the latest single off the Lisa Bouchelle & The Bleu album, Jump In! (BFD/The Orchard), has reached the Top 20 on the Billboard Magazine A/C chart, HBS Music announced today. The song, currently at #17, was written by Bouchelle and recorded in collaboration with Mike Schmid, keyboardist for Miley Cyrus. Videos utilizing the song have garnered over 4.6 million views on TikTok.

The song is the second single from the Jump In! album to reach the Top 25 on the Billboard chart, an impressive feat for an indie artist.

Jump In! is a testament to positive vibes and inspiring messages, wrapped up in indelible hooks and delivered with a voice that is both emotional and soaring, and "Love Is For The Making" is no exception. American Songwriter Magazine called it "An invaluable message of positivity and uplifting inspiration... that'll get stuck in your head for days."

"There are a lot of things that go on in the world that divide us," says Lisa about the song's message. "Love is timeless, and if we can find a way to prioritize that, we'll have a more peaceful and successful world."

The idea for the song came to Lisa partly inspired by one of her influences. "The universal message came to me when I woke up in the middle of the night, when I was in Nashville doing some writing sessions on Music Row," she recalls. "I was struck by it at 3 AM, so I had to get up and finish it. When there's less lyrics, but the words seem to say so much, it has extra impact. I was channeling writers like John Lennon, because they can say so much in so few words, and still be powerful."

And it can be fun as well, as the "Love Is For The Making" video captures Lisa dancing in the middle of a make-up laden, blinking eye, and catching a butterfly tattoo as it comes to life. "We can have a strong, powerful message, and still have fun," she laughs.

About Lisa Bouchelle:

Lisa Bouchelle has sung backup for Bruce Springsteen, dueted in concert with Jon Bon Jovi; recorded with musical luminaries ranging from John Popper of Blues Traveler to James LeBrie of Dream Theater; and toured with and/or opened for artists such as The Wallflowers, Train, Blues Traveler, Jason Mraz, Colby Callait, Bryan Adams, Don Felder of The Eagles, Steve Miller, America, and The Wailers, among others.

Lisa first started singing at a young age and sang non-stop… because although her parents loved her deeply, the only time they would stop their constant arguing was when little Lisa sang. So, she sang as much as she could, whenever she could, feeling that it was up to her to keep peace in the household. Now, after losing her father to complications from a heart operation, and her mother to alcoholism, she still finds refuge in her music.

And with songs like "Love Is For The Making," Lisa hopes to use her talents to try and bring people together. "Love can still prevail, and there's still hope," she says. "It's up to us to come together through love."

"Love Is For The Making" is available on all streaming services, and the video can be found here: https://youtu.be/0p97NWGfsNk

