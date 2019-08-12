Lisa Bronstein Named Chief Human Resources Officer for JF&CS Atlanta

Bronstein joined the social services agency in 2011 as Director of Human Resources, and has worked to elevate the department's recruitment and retention efforts.

"Lisa has been a huge asset to the agency over the past eight years, and her promotion is a well-deserved reflection of her important contribution," said Terri Bonoff, CEO of JF&CS. "She brings invaluable experience and knowledge to this role, which is critical to the future success of JF&CS as we strive to deliver best in class services to those in need."

A seasoned human resources executive, Bronstein was attracted to JF&CS because of its compassionate care and service of individuals and families. She has worked in corporate human resources positions for more than 25 years in New York, New Jersey and Atlanta. She earned a Bachelor of Science in industrial and labor relations from Cornell University. Bronstein and her husband, David, reside in Dunwoody and have two daughters, one son-in-law and are proud grandparents.

About JF&CS

Jewish Family & Career Services Atlanta is dedicated to making hope and opportunity happen for the metro Atlanta community. Established in 1891, Jewish Family & Career Services (JF&CS) offers programs and resources to help improve the quality of life and build self-sufficiency for individuals and families in greater Atlanta. Our vision is a community of empowered lives; our mission, making hope and opportunity happen. JF&CS serves thousands of individuals annually regardless of age, race, religion, national origin or ability to pay. For more information about our entire array of services, please call 770.677.9300 or visit JFCSatl.org. The main office is located at 4549 Chamblee Dunwoody Road in Atlanta.

SOURCE Jewish Family & Career Services Atlanta

Related Links

https://jfcsatl.org

