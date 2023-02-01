Lisa Buckingham Joins Ellig Group as President

Ellig Group expands its range of executive and board search activities, increasing focus on advisory services, assessments, and DEI at the highest levels

NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellig Group, a leader in recruiting and onboarding executive talent and board directors, announces the appointment of Lisa Buckingham as President of the firm.

Says Janice Ellig, CEO of Ellig Group, "Lisa is a dynamic, committed leader who has worked extensively with boards of directors and across the C-Suite, and whose purpose-driven values are aligned with Ellig Group's core mission of changing the face of Corporate America."

"It really is all about talent in this incredibly competitive market, and having the access and experience to get the right person in the right role. Ellig Group differentiates its search practice by including coaching over the first 100 days. That transforms organizations and the success of our candidates," says Ms. Buckingham.

Ms. Ellig continues, "I'm delighted to welcome Lisa as we expand our range of executive and board search activities and increase our focus on advisory services and assessments. As a trusted advisor to boards and CEOs, our team brings tailored solutions to enhance cultures, DEI, and business growth."

Previously, Ms. Buckingham served as Chief People, Place, and Brand Officer for Lincoln Financial Group for more than a decade. She led human resources, corporate marketing, enterprise communications, and corporate social responsibility, as well as the foundation, facilities, aviation, and corporate strategic real estate. She was a member of the Senior Management Committee, reporting directly to President, Chief Executive Officer, and Director, Dennis R. Glass.

Before joining Lincoln, Ms. Buckingham held several executive roles in human resources and organizational development at Thomson Reuters. She played a key leadership role in the company's digital technology transformation and offshoring initiatives to drive global efficiencies and further streamlined the company. Her deep professional interests in transforming cultures, companies and lives through innovative talent strategies, career development, and coaching have helped to drive better engagement and DEI, more decisive leadership, and exceptional boards.

Ms. Buckingham earned her bachelor's degree from Georgetown University. She has been elected a fellow of the National Academy of Human Resources (NAHR), recognized as one of the Top 25 Global CHROs by N2Growth and Stanford Graduate School of Business, and was named one of the 50 Boldly Inspirational Leaders by Employ Humanity. In 2021, she received the distinguished HR Executive Award with the co-founders of People + Work Connect, and she serves as Chair of the HR Policy Institute at Questrom School, Boston University.

About Ellig Group

Ellig Group is a leader in recruiting and onboarding outstanding executive talent, with highly diverse backgrounds and experiences, and helping organizations identify exceptional leaders for their evolving needs. With roots dating to our legacy company's founding in 1977, we have a 45-year reputation in search working alongside our clients to reimagine what it means to be an executive search partner, and in 2017 we rebranded as Ellig Group.

We are Reimagining Search by providing an expanded platform of services beyond the cornerstone of our four decades in executive search. Today we offer a meaningful and holistic approach to talent identification and development through our four pillars of expertise: Executive Search; Board Search and Advisory services; Leadership Development/Assessment/Onboarding; and our Board Readiness Coaching Program. We offer customized advice and tools to support our clients and candidates in reaching their goals before, during, and after a search assignment.

Ellig Group is a certified women-owned business enterprise (WBENC); a member of IIC Partners (Independent International Consultants), a top ten worldwide executive search organization of independent search firms in nearly 40 countries; and a member of the Association of Executive Search and Leadership Consultants (AESC), the global professional association for retained executive search and leadership consulting firms.

