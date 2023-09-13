Lisa Carpenter joins Summit Street Group

Aide to former mayor Michael Hancock and numerous other elected officials brings strategic experience and a proven ability to implement big ideas.

DENVER, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Summit Street Group, a Denver-based management consulting and major project advisory firm, welcomes Lisa Carpenter as a Consultant. Most recently, Ms. Carpenter served as Director of Strategic Operations to former Denver Mayor Michael Hancock.

"I am very happy to join the growing Summit Street Group. The people at the firm have real-world experience directly related to the clients they serve. My experience working within government greatly values this proven experience," Ms. Carpenter said.

While serving as a key advisor to Federal, State and Local leaders, Ms. Carpenter helped steer policy execution, coordinate complex issue management and lead effective projects built on collaboration of a vast array of community, business and elected stakeholders. In addition to her role at Summit Street Group, she will continue to operate her firm, Purple Mountain Strategies.

"I am thrilled to have Lisa join our team," stated Summit Street Group's CEO Patrick O'Keefe. "She is incredibly respected among Colorado's business and government leaders. She has a unique experience building coalitions and making great ideas a reality in complex public sector environments. Above all else, she is a person focused on quiet and effective results. That is exactly the company we aspire to be and the partnership our clients value."

Summit Street Group provides services across the infrastructure and built environment sector, including project advisory, alternative financing, market analysis and management consulting to public and private sector clients. The firm's team has extensive experience in project delivery, deal structure, market analysis, public affairs, and corporate operational management, with an emphasis on building and maintaining coalitions of relevant stakeholders across key sectors.

SOURCE Summit Street Group