Lisa Donahue Joins Avanze Group as Vice President

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Avanze Group, a mortgage-focused technology and outsourced solutions startup, today announced that it has hired Lisa Donahue as its Vice President of National Sales and Client Success.

In this role, Donahue will be responsible for direct sales, strategic account management and leveraging existing relationships to offer transformative value for Avanze clients. Donahue will play a key role as a senior leader in the organization and participate in overall organization growth and development initiatives.

"Lisa's extensive experience in the title and settlement technology offerings will greatly aid in leading our efforts of building technology products and solutions that will make an immediate impact to the industry," said Auvese Pasha, Avanze Group President and Head of the Technology Division. "We are excited to have Lisa join this talented and growing team."

Donahue brings over 30 years in the title and settlement services industry and 15 years in business development to Avanze; Donahue possesses significant industry knowledge and know-how, making a positive impact for the clients she serves. She most recently worked at SLK Global Solutions as the VP of Sales for the title and tax division and previously held leadership sales positions in her roles at ERNST and ISGN/Fiserv Lending Solutions.

"It's a privilege and honor to join the leadership team at Avanze," said Donahue. "I look forward to working alongside Auvese to drive bold initiatives as we continue to bring innovation to the mortgage industry."

About Avanze

Avanze offers "comprehensive" and "customized component" solutions for the mortgage industry with analytics and compliance, supported by domestic, offshore and hybrid delivery models - primarily focused on providing intelligent digital products and services for origination, title & settlement, post-closing, valuation, and servicing business. Founded by entrepreneurs with rich experience in business management, the firm is built on thought leadership and innovation. We believe in a collaborative approach to provide transformational solutions firmly grounded on creativity, technology implementation, and strategic partnership. Avanze complies with industry-best information security practices and is a SOC 2 Type II, ISO 27001 and ISO 9001 certified organization. Visit: avanzegroup.com.

