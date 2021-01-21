Lisa Ellis, Top-Ranked Payments, Processors and IT Services Analyst, Elected as General Partner of MoffettNathanson, LLC

NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MoffettNathanson, LLC announced today that Lisa Ellis has been elected to the position of General Partner. She is the first new General Partner to be elected since the firm's founding in 2013.

Ellis joined MoffettNathanson just three years ago, but in that time she and her team have distinguished themselves for their exceptional research. She has consistently been recognized as one of the most thoughtful and respected voices on the sell-side, publishing insightful and impactful work on payment companies Visa, Mastercard, PayPal, Square, Fiserv, FIS, and Global Payments, and – in a coverage addition just this year – American Express; processors Paychex and ADP; and IT Services companies IBM, Cognizant, DXC, and Accenture. Ellis is also a recognized expert on Bitcoin and blockchain, and other emerging cryptocurrencies. In 2020, she was selected to Barron's list of "100 Most Influential Women in U.S. Finance."

Before joining MoffettNathanson in 2018, Ellis was a Senior Research Analyst at Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. While at Bernstein, Ellis was the #1 ranked Payments, Processors and IT Services analyst in Institutional Investor's annual All-American Research Analysts survey. She spent thirteen years at McKinsey & Co. where she was a Partner in the firm's Technology & Telecom and Marketing & Sales consulting practices. While at McKinsey, Ellis was the lead partner on dozens of engagements focused in strategic areas including specialty networks, mobile applications, cloud, and outsourcing. In total, Ellis has nearly two decades of Technology experience as a research analyst and consultant.

Ellis holds a B.S. in Physics and Mathematics from The College of William & Mary, an M.S. in Materials Science and Engineering from The University of Virginia, and an M.B.A. from The Darden Graduate School of Business Administration at The University of Virginia.

"From the moment she joined us, Lisa has made herself indispensable, not only to our clients, but to MoffettNathanson as a firm. We are delighted to recognize her contribution by making her a general partner," said MoffettNathanson Co-Founder Michael Nathanson. "She is the dominant analyst in a complex and rapidly-changing industry that is central to the future of technology and global commerce."

"Lisa has set an incredibly high standard," added co-founder Craig Moffett. "Put simply, she has made us all better, individually and collectively. It is our privilege to call her Partner".

"I'm excited to be a part of an elite team at MoffettNathanson. I welcome my new role as General Partner in helping lead the firm to even greater future success," Ellis said.

MoffettNathanson has been a leader in the development of Wall Street's subscription-based payment model. A combination of regulatory and competitive forces is leading to the rapid dissolution of trading as the primary means of payment for research service. MoffettNathanson's subscription-based payment model allows the firm's clients to manage their research budgets more effectively by paying only for the research they value highly, while separately seeking best-execution trading.

