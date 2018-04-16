Lisa G. O'Connor appointed dean of the School of Nursing at Quinnipiac University

As dean, O'Connor will oversee a school that enrolls 700 students in its undergraduate programs and 300 students in its graduate programs. The School of Nursing, which has 40 full-time faculty and staff members, offers an undergraduate bachelor of nursing degree as well as accelerated bachelor of nursing and online RN-to-BSN programs. On the graduate level, the school offers an online graduate RN-to-MSN program and a master's degree in nursing operational leadership. It also has three post-bachelor doctor of nurse practice programs in adult gerontology, family nurse practitioner and nurse anesthesia as well as two post-master's DNP programs in care of populations and nursing leadership.

"It's an honor and a privilege to be chosen as the next leader of the School of Nursing," O'Connor said. "This close-knit community is already committed to its students and has threaded the three pillars of interprofessionalism, holism and inclusivity into our curriculum and nursing activities. As the next dean, I am dedicated to a collaborative model of leadership where we focus on high-quality programs and a student-centered environment while continuing our commitment to those three pillars."

O'Connor has been a member of the School of Nursing faculty since 2003. During her 15-year career at Quinnipiac, she earned subsequent appointments as director and chair of the undergraduate nursing programs and ultimately was promoted to associate and full professor. In addition, she has served as a faculty senator and as an active member of the university education committee, university assessment committee, and several other interprofessional committees and work groups.

After being appointed associate dean in 2015, O'Connor provided operational and strategic support for the School of Nursing.

O'Connor has a doctorate in educational leadership, a master's degree in nursing education and a bachelor's degree in nursing from the University of Hartford. She also has a diploma from the Ona Wilcox School of Nursing at Middlesex Hospital.

