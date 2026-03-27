Lisa G. Roth, MD, Named Director of Pediatric Hematology-Oncology at Hassenfeld Children's Hospital at NYU Langone

NEW YORK, March 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nationally recognized pediatric oncologist, physician–scientist, and lymphoma survivor Lisa G. Roth, MD, has joined Hassenfeld Children's Hospital at NYU Langone and Perlmutter Cancer Center as director of the Division of Pediatric Hematology–Oncology. Dr. Roth, a professor in the Departments of Pediatrics and Pathology, returns to NYU Langone Health, where she was previously a medical student, from Weill Cornell Medicine and NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital. There, she cared for children and young adults with cancer and led a research program focused on lymphomas affecting children, adolescents, and young adults.

“My own experience as a cancer patient reinforced how important it is to care for the whole person, not just the disease,” said Dr. Roth.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Roth back to NYU Langone and look forward to the leadership, innovation, and momentum she will bring to the division," said Arun Chopra, MD, interim chair of the Department of Pediatrics. "As an expert in caring for children with cancer and an accomplished researcher, she will help us continue advancing new treatments while supporting children and their families at every step of care."

Dr. Roth specializes in treating and studying lymphomas—a group of blood cancers that affect the immune system—in children, adolescents, and young adults. Her work focuses on several types of lymphoma, including Hodgkin lymphoma and other rare forms that can affect younger patients. Through research funded by the National Institutes of Health, she studies how these cancers develop and behave at the molecular level, with the goal of identifying more effective and targeted treatments. She has also helped lead national clinical trials designed to improve therapies and outcomes for younger patients with lymphoma.

In her new role, Dr. Roth oversees the division's clinical care, research, and education programs while helping expand access to advanced therapies and clinical trials. She will treat patients at the Stephen D. Hassenfeld Children's Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders, one of the nation's leading facilities for the treatment and study of childhood cancer and part of Hassenfeld Children's Hospital. In partnership with Gabriel A. Robbins, MD, medical director of the center, Dr. Roth will help manage multidisciplinary care and advance research on treatments for pediatric patients.

"My own experience as a cancer patient reinforced how important it is to care for the whole person, not just the disease," said Dr. Roth. "I'm honored to return to NYU Langone and work alongside an exceptional team committed to advancing research while providing compassionate care and support to children, young adults, and their families during some of the most difficult moments of their lives."

A graduate of NYU Grossman School of Medicine, Dr. Roth completed her residency and fellowship training at Weill Cornell Medicine, NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital, and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. She has held leadership roles within the Children's Oncology Group, including serving as vice chair of the Hodgkin Lymphoma Committee.

"Dr. Roth brings remarkable expertise and leadership in pediatric cancer care and research," said Anirban Maitra, MD, director of NYU Langone's Perlmutter Cancer Center. "Her arrival strengthens our adolescent and young adult program's commitment to delivering cutting-edge treatments and advancing discoveries that will improve outcomes for children and young adults with cancer."

Dr. Roth succeeds Elizabeth A. Raetz, MD, who was division director for eight years and has transitioned into a new role as vice chair for clinical affairs in the Department of Pediatrics. A nationally recognized pediatric hematologist–oncologist, Dr. Raetz is widely respected for her leadership in the Children's Oncology Group and for advancing clinical trials in childhood leukemia, lymphoma, and benign hematologic conditions.

"Dr. Raetz's leadership and unwavering commitment to the health and safety of her patients, staff, and colleagues have been unparalleled," said Dr. Chopra. "As she assumes her new role as vice chair, we extend our sincere appreciation for her outstanding service and continued dedication to advancing clinical care across the department."

About NYU Langone Health

NYU Langone Health is a fully integrated health system that consistently achieves the best patient outcomes through a rigorous focus on quality, resulting in some of the lowest mortality rates in the nation. Vizient Inc. has ranked NYU Langone No. 1 out of 118 comprehensive academic medical centers across the nation for four years in a row, and U.S. News & World Report recently ranked four of its clinical specialties No. 1 in the nation. NYU Langone offers a comprehensive range of medical services with one high standard of care across seven inpatient locations, its Perlmutter Cancer Center, and more than 320 outpatient locations in the New York area and Florida. The system also includes two tuition-free medical schools, in Manhattan and on Long Island, and a vast research enterprise.

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SOURCE Hassenfeld Children's Hospital at NYU Langone