Lisa Gersh to join the POPSUGAR Board of Directors

"Lisa is a legend and pioneer who has founded and shepherded breakthrough companies. She is a fearless innovator and an astute businesswoman, and has personally impacted the media landscape," said Brian Sugar, POPSUGAR founder and CEO. "We are honored to have her join our Board of Directors."

"POPSUGAR is a digital media powerhouse I have long admired," said Gersh. "From compelling content to data and e-commerce strategies, POPSUGAR is consistently ahead of the curve. I have watched the company develop from a hot startup to an influential global leader, and I look forward to being part of POPSUGAR's next chapter of growth. "

Gersh is the CEO of Alexander Wang, the global fashion brand. Gersh served as the CEO of Goop, Inc., the CEO and president of Martha Stewart Omnimedia, and the president of Strategic Initiatives at NBC Universal. Gersh was the cofounder, president, and COO of Oxygen Media and was responsible for the sale of that company to NBC for $925 million. In every role, she has expanded the footprint, earnings, and influence of the company she served.

Gersh began her corporate career as an associate at Debevoise and Plimpton and was a partner at Friedman Kaplan Seiler and Adelman, LLC.

Gersh is a sought-after thought leader and frequent speaker at notable conferences, delivering keynotes on leadership, negotiation, and women achieving their career potential. She has served as a member of the Hasbro Board of Directors since 2010. Gersh holds a BA from SUNY Binghamton and a JD from Rutgers Law School. She resides in New York City.

About POPSUGAR Inc.:

POPSUGAR Inc. is a global media and technology company including lifestyle media publisher POPSUGAR, quarterly subscription box POPSUGAR Must Have and makeup line Beauty by POPSUGAR. POPSUGAR is a leading lifestyle brand for young women, delivering inspiring, informative, and entertaining content in multi-platforms across entertainment, fashion, beauty, fitness, food, parenting, news, and more. POPSUGAR attracts a monthly global audience of 400 million and reaches 1 in 3 millennial women.

POPSUGAR Inc. operations internationally include Australia, the Middle East, and the UK, with offices in San Francisco, New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, and London. The company is privately held and funded by Sequoia Capital and IVP. For more information about POPSUGAR Inc., visit corp.popsugar.com.

