Lisa Goldstein Joins BizMark as VP, Strategic Planning

In this newly created position, Lisa will share her expertise designing effective go-to-market strategies across a broad range of B2B clients, including Broadridge, Wolters Kluwer, Pitney Bowes, Kitchen Brains and others.

Across her 30-year career, Lisa has held leadership positions in the financial services, insurance, and healthcare arenas. Most recently, Lisa served as Executive Group Account Director at ThomasARTS where she led the Aetna account; and previously served as CEO of VGS Creative, a full-service advertising agency she co-founded in 2001.

"When it comes to B2B marketing, innovation is the key to growth," notes Ed Gillespie, Executive Director at BizMark, CT LLC. "Our clients are constantly looking to enter new markets, launch new products and develop new sales channels. Lisa brings the know-how, vision and proven track record of success our clients have come to expect from BizMark—and we're excited to have her on the team."

Given the complexity of B2B marketing, BizMark continues to fuel its growth by adding senior marketing professionals to the team. In addition to Lisa, recent staff additions include Jennifer Terentiuk (Account Supervisor), Marne Mayer (Associate Creative Director) and Brandon Buck (Senior Copywriter). For complete bios, visit bizmarkct.com.

