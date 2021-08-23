Lisa Gordon-Hagerty Joins Westinghouse Government Services

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa., Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Westinghouse Electric Company has announced the appointment of Lisa Gordon-Hagerty to its board of directors for Westinghouse Government Services (WGS) – the delivery platform for the company's nuclear technologies and services for government programs globally. As the lead Director for Strategic Programs, WGS, Gordon-Hagerty will help the company with continued strategy and development of programs to support the United States Department of Energy and Defense nuclear decommissioning, security and energy goals.

"As the previous Administrator of National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA), Lisa has deep insight into the complex opportunities facing government nuclear security programs throughout the world," said Patrick Fragman, Westinghouse President and CEO. "She brings more than 30 years of experience, that we are honored to add to our board, and ultimately to serve our customers in creating exceptional partnerships."

Gordon-Hagerty's impressive credentials include serving as the Administrator of the NNSA and Under Secretary for Nuclear Security at the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) from February 2018 through November 2020. She was appointed and confirmed by the U.S. Senate and was the first woman to hold this national leadership position. She is a member of the Council on Foreign Relations and the Health Physics Society, and previously served on the board of experts for the Federation of American Scientists.

Westinghouse Electric Company is the world's pioneering nuclear energy company and is a leading supplier of nuclear plant products and technologies to utilities throughout the world. Westinghouse supplied the world's first commercial pressurized water reactor in 1957 in Shippingport, Pa., U.S. Today, Westinghouse technology is the basis for approximately one-half of the world's operating nuclear plants.

Westinghouse Government Services, LLC serves as the delivery platform for the company's nuclear technologies and services for government programs globally. The range of services and capabilities provided incorporate manufacturing of nuclear grade components and materials, operations of nuclear material processes and associated technologies, deactivation and decommissioning nuclear facilities and assets, treatment, management and disposition nuclear materials and delivery of advanced reactor technology. Westinghouse Government Services has operation and significant projects in the United States supporting the Department of Energy, the National Nuclear Security Administration and the Department of Defense; the United Kingdom supporting the Nuclear Decommissioning Authority and the Ministry of Defense; and Canada supporting the Canadian National Laboratory.

