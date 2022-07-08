Lisa Hughes Returns to O'NA Healthcare as President and Chief Executive Officer

SALT LAKE CITY, July 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- O'NA Healthcare, Inc, a leading provider of holistic healthcare, today announced that Lisa Hughes has been named as President and Chief Executive Officer, a position she previously held. Ms. Hughes has returned to the company following complications arising from serious health concerns.

Hughes has more than 15 years of senior management experience, including a decade of strategic development and plan execution at Tribal Active Management Services, most recently as President and Chief Executive Officer, O'NA Healthcare, Inc. Prior to that, Hughes served as President and Chief Executive Officer of True Health, a Lean Process and Business Systems company.

"Lisa is the right leader for O'NA," said Elijah Cox, Snowfly Performance Inc. "Lisa and O'NA Care have provided our company health insurance for years now. We love their culture and their product. They promote health and lifestyle which aligns with our company culture."

"I am very excited to be returning to the O'NA Care team," said Lisa Hughes. "I believe O'NA Healthcare has a great business model and talented management team that are uniquely positioned to capitalize on the changing healthcare environment. As the industry evolves through restructuring, consolidation, and technology migrations, I believe O'NA Healthcare is uniquely positioned to provide quality, cost effective insurance to anyone looking for alternative healthcare in the United States."

As founder of the Conscious Healing Institute, Lisa successfully raised private capital and led the company through a reorganization and significantly grew annual revenues, guiding them to win a number of product awards as well as industry recognition. Before founding the Conscious Healing Institute in 2020, Hughes had had been a consultant, speaker, and educator on the subject of energy healing.

Hughes received a BS Degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Utah, and a Lean Product Development Certificate from the University of Michigan.

About O'NA Healthcare

O'NA Healthcare is a game-changing healthcare plan that's vision included providing people with a value-driven alternative to traditional health insurance offerings. The plan focused in providing coverage for protocols that included state of the art diagnostics to determine root cause, provide the treatments that heal and provide allowances that promote wellness and proactive healthy choices.

Contact:

Lisa Hughes

8052317617

[email protected]email4pr.com

SOURCE O’NA Healthcare, Inc