Lisa Hunter to Retire After 30 Years at Simmons Bank

PINE BLUFF, Ark., Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Simmons Bank today announced the retirement of Lisa Hunter, executive vice president and chief data officer, following the conclusion of a distinguished, 30-year career advancing technology, operations, and data capabilities across the organization.

During her tenure, Hunter led the implementation of Simmons' first corporate website and helped introduce several customer-focused innovations, including online banking, treasury management services, and e-statements.

Lisa Hunter, Simmons Bank

"Lisa has had a tremendous impact on Simmons Bank and was ahead of her time in recognizing how technology could make banking more convenient, efficient and accessible," said Jay Brogdon, president and CEO of Simmons Bank. "Many of the things our customers take for granted today – from online and digital banking to an automated teller line – are innovations Lisa helped bring to life at Simmons. Her career helped guide Simmons through a period of remarkable transformation, leaving a lasting legacy of innovation, collaboration and service that will benefit the organization for years to come."

As Simmons geographic expansion stretched across six-states, Hunter helped standardize operations across the organization, creating a more consistent customer experience. She also contributed to the creation of the bank's centralized call center and held leadership roles overseeing both operations and technology during periods of significant growth.

In 2021, Hunter became Simmons' first Chief Data Officer. In that role, she led initiatives to strengthen data governance, improve data literacy, and expand the use of data-driven decision-making across the company. Her leadership was instrumental in establishing the bank's Data Office and enhancing its reporting and analytics capabilities.

A native of Pine Bluff, Hunter has been an active member of the community having served as a board member of the Pine Bluff Community Foundation, an affiliate of the Arkansas Community Foundation, and as a board member and campaign chair for the United Way. In 2022, then Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson appointed Hunter to serve a seven-year term as a member of the Arkansas State Board of Education.

Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ: SFNC), a Mid-South based financial holding company that has paid cash dividends to its shareholders for 117 consecutive years. Its principal subsidiary, Simmons Bank, operates 220 branches in Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas. Founded in 1903, Simmons Bank offers comprehensive financial solutions delivered with a client-centric approach. Recently, Simmons Bank was recognized by Newsweek as one of America's Best Regional Banks and Credit Unions 2026 and by Forbes as one of America's Best-In-State Companies 2026. In 2025, Simmons Bank was recognized by Newsweek as one of America's Greatest Workplaces 2025 in Arkansas and one of America's Best Regional Banks 2025, and by U.S. News & World Report as one of the 2024-2025 Best Companies to Work For in the South. Additional information about Simmons Bank can be found on our website at simmonsbank.com, by following @Simmons_Bank on X or by visiting our newsroom.

SOURCE Simmons Bank