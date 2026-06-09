Seasoned commercial banking leader with deep Texas roots to drive middle-market expansion and strategic initiatives

PINE BLUFF, Ark., June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Simmons Bank (Simmons), a wholly owned subsidiary of Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ: SFNC), announced today that Jim Recer has joined the bank as executive vice president, commercial regional executive.

In this role, Recer will lead Simmons' commercial and industrial (C&I) banking strategy across Texas, Nashville, Kansas City and St. Louis, with a focus on expanding the bank's middle-market commercial business and strengthening its presence in key growth markets.

Simmons Bank Taps Veteran Banker Jim Recer to Lead C&I Strategy in Key Markets

"Jim is a highly respected leader with a proven track record of recruiting talent and developing high-performing teams," said Jonathan Schneider, president of commercial banking at Simmons Bank. "His experience across multiple commercial, corporate and specialty banking verticals is complemented by a disciplined approach to risk management and makes him an outstanding addition to our leadership team. Jim's experience also aligns well with our strategic growth initiative to expand our middle market capabilities and enhance our client solutions. His leadership will be instrumental in accelerating sustainable, organic growth.

We are excited to welcome him and look forward to the impact he will have on our clients, associates and the communities we serve, as well as his role in further strengthening and building our team."

Recer brings more than 30 years of banking and financial services experience, including a significant portion of his career in Texas, where he has held multiple executive leadership roles. He began his career at Bank of America, advancing to group executive focused on delivering banking and investment banking solutions to middle-market companies. He later spent 13 years at BBVA Compass as senior managing director, providing integrated financial services to U.S.-based clients and serving in key leadership positions, including Houston market president, South Texas region executive and director of asset recovery management and solutions.

Recer also served as executive managing director of specialty banking at Texas Capital Bank, chief banking officer at Veritex Bank and most recently North Texas president at Texas Regional Bank, where he led company-wide initiatives to improve speed-to-market in credit and loan closing while improving production and talent acquisition.

He holds a bachelor's degree in finance from the University of Texas at Austin and has completed advanced executive and risk management programs through leading institutions, including The Wharton School and BBVA's international leadership programs in Spain.

Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ: SFNC), a Mid-South based financial holding company that has paid cash dividends to its shareholders for 117 consecutive years. Its principal subsidiary, Simmons Bank, operates more than 220 branches in Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas. Founded in 1903, Simmons Bank offers comprehensive financial solutions delivered with a client-centric approach. Recently, Simmons Bank was recognized by Newsweek as one of America's Best Regional Banks and Credit Unions 2026 and by Forbes as one of America's Best-In-State Companies 2026. In 2025, Simmons Bank was recognized by Newsweek as one of America's Greatest Workplaces 2025 in Arkansas and one of America's Best Regional Banks 2025, and by U.S. News & World Report as one of the 2024-2025 Best Companies to Work For in the South. Additional information about Simmons Bank can be found on our website at simmonsbank.com, by following @Simmons_Bank on X or by visiting our newsroom.

SOURCE Simmons Bank