Lisa Ireland, President and CEO of the Longevity Science Foundation, Delivered Keynote Address and Led Panel at Library of Congress Event on Feb. 7, 2024

News provided by

Longevity Science Foundation

09 Feb, 2024, 08:33 ET

"Putting Together the Puzzle Pieces of Longevity" Event, Co-Sponsored by Longevity Science Foundation, Showcased How Cognitive Wellness Interacts with Quality of Life    

MIAMI, Feb. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lisa Ireland, president and CEO of Miami-based Longevity Science Foundation, was pleased to deliver the keynote address and lead the "Putting Together the Puzzle Pieces of Longevity" panel at the Library of Congress in Washington, D.C. on Feb. 7, 2024.

The event, sponsored by the Longevity Science Foundation and the Library's American Folklife Center, working in conjunction with the Health Services Division, brought specialists from fields engaging with longevity science to speak on how cognitive wellness interacts with quality of life.

Continue Reading
Lisa Ireland
Lisa Ireland
"Putting Together the Puzzle Pieces of Longevity" Event
"Putting Together the Puzzle Pieces of Longevity" Event

Panelists discussed issues including the ethics of longevity science, neural health, and how art engagement can have an impact on the brain. The panel aimed to shift focus from "mental health" to "cognitive wellness," and to foreground quality of life for elders.

During the event, Ireland shared the Longevity Science Foundation's efforts to enhance aging adults' life quality by supporting new approaches to maximize cognitive and psychological well-being.

Ireland led a panel of national specialists on longevity, including Jon Kay, director of Traditional Arts Indiana at Indiana University and author of "Folk Art and Aging: Life-Story Objects and Their Makers"; Kelly O'Brien, vice president of Prevention for UsAgainstAlzheimer's; and Susan Magsamen, executive director of the International Arts and Mind Lab at the Pedersen Brain Science Institute at Johns Hopkins University.

The event is now available for viewing in the Library's Event Videos collection.

Ireland travels around the globe making connections to help move longevity science forward to ensure research is funded and able to be utilized by people living normal lives. She has devoted her career to nonprofit organizations including the Rochester Museum and Science Center (RMSC) in New York. Prior to her time at the RMSC, she served as the director of Donor Relations and Stewardship at Rochester Institute of Technology.

"We at the Longevity Science Foundation are pleased to have co-sponsored this important 'Putting Together the Puzzle Pieces of Longevity' event at the Library of Congress," said Ireland. "Our goal is to ensure that longevity is accessible to everyone. We are pleased to continue to bring awareness to how cognitive wellness interacts with quality of life."

About the Longevity Science Foundation
The Longevity Science Foundation (LSF) is a nonprofit organization advancing human longevity by funding research and development of medical technologies to extend the healthy human lifespan. The long-term mission of the Longevity Science Foundation is to help make longevity-focused care accessible to everyone, no matter their background, by bringing cutting-edge science on aging out of the laboratory and into the mainstream. To learn more, visit www.longevity.foundation.

Media Contact:

Durée & Company, Inc.
954.723.9350 /  [email protected]

SOURCE Longevity Science Foundation

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.