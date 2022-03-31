Lisa K. Longhofer, MD, is recognized by Continental Who's Who

AMARILLO, Texas, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lisa K. Longhofer, MD, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Orthopedic Hand Surgeon and Upper Extremity Surgeon and in acknowledgment of her work at Panhandle Ortho & Hand.

Dr. Lisa K. Longhofer has been working as an Orthopedic Hand Surgeon and Upper Extremity Surgeon for the past 12 years, helping patients in the Amarillo, TX, area.



Lisa Longhofer

Dr. Longhofer grew up on a cattle ranch near Canadian, TX, where she graduated high school as the Valedictorian. She attended Texas Tech University, earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Zoology, graduating Summa Cum Laude in 2003. She then earned a Master of Science degree in Biology in 2004 at the same school, followed by a Medical Degree at Texas Tech University Health Science Center, where she graduated with Junior AOA Honors and the Orthopaedic Surgery Rotation Award in 2008. To continue her training, Dr. Longhofer completed an Orthopedic Surgery residency at the University of Kansas from 2008 - 2013. She was awarded for her exceptional work during her residency with the Charles E. Henning M.D. Memorial Research Prize by the Orthopaedic Research Institute. Dr. Longhofer completed a Fellowship in Orthopedic Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery at The Hand Center of San Antonio from 2013-2014. As a result of her work, she is board-certified in Orthopaedic Surgery by the American Board of Orthopaedic Surgeons (ABOS).



At her private practice, Panhandle Ortho & Hand, Dr. Longhofer treats a wide range of specialized hand, elbow, wrist, and arm issues, including common ailments like sprains, strains, tendon injuries, and carpal tunnel, and less common problems like DeQuervains Tendinosis, ganglion cysts, endoscopic carpal, and cubital tunnel surgeries, trauma care, Dupuytren, and much more. Dr. Longhofer knows that pain-free motion is important to one's quality of life, and she is dedicated to providing her patients with a path to optimal performance. The practice is located at 6907 John David Circle in Amarillo, TX.



She loves her work, saying, "I specialize in Hand and Upper Extremity Orthopaedic Surgery; in addition, I see and treat General and Trauma Orthopaedic problems. I am focused on getting my patients their function back, including seeing each patient through the entire healing process. Hand and physical therapy of highly skilled and qualified therapists are available for each patient's convenience and healing process."



Dr. Longhofer is a member of many distinguished organizations, including the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons, the American Association of Hand Surgery, the American Medical Association, the American Society Surgery of the Hand, the Potter-Randall County Medical Society, the Texas Orthopaedic Association, and the Texas Medical Association. She is an inductee of the Alpha Omega Alpha Medical Honor Society.



When she isn't working, Dr. Longhoefer dedicates her time to Komen and Panhandle Community Services. She also enjoys exercising.



She would like to dedicate this honorable recognition to her mentor Dr. Green, her dear parents Eddie and Judy, and siblings Lynn and Ed - "Thank you for your love and support."



For more information, visit https://www.panhandleorthohand.com/.

