Lisa Kristine Nelsen MD, FACOG is recognized by Continental Who's Who

ROSEVILLE, Calif., March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lisa Kristine Nelsen MD, FACOG, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top OBGYN for her remarkable contributions in medicine and her professional excellence at Sutter Roseville Medical Center and Lisa Kristine Nelsen Medical Corporation.

Board-certified in Obstetrics and Gynecology, Dr. Lisa Kristine Nelsen has accrued 20 years of professional experience in her field. She has devoted her entire career to serving South Placer, North Sacramento communities, and beyond through her affiliation with Sutter Roseville Medical Center. The medical center provides a full array of services and programs designed to serve the growing community. As a highly skilled OBGYN, Dr. Nelsen offers her valuable experience and expertise in all facets of her work at Lisa Kristine Nelsen Medical Corporation, a medical group practice located in Roseville, California. She is well-recognized as a personable and compassionate doctor who dedicates to spending time with her patients and offering affordable healthcare.

In light of her academic achievements, Dr. Nelsen completed her undergraduate studies at UC Santa Barbara as her class valedictorian, followed by obtaining her medical degree at the University of California, San Francisco. She then completed her residency at Santa Clara Valley Medical Center.

A Fellow of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, Dr. Nelsen remains abreast of the latest advancements in her specialty.

In her spare time, Dr. Nelsen enjoys traveling, fly fishing, hiking, and going to the gym.

Dr. Nelsen dedicates this honorable recognition to her father and mother, Ken and Lynee Nelsen, as well as her dog, Bean, a Goldendoodle. She has three sons, ages 15, 19, and 21, who are excelling in their achievements.

To learn more, please visit https://www.sutterhealth.org/find-doctor/dr-lisa-k-nelsen.

