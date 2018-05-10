LOS ANGELES, May 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Lisa Ling, award-winning journalist, author, and host of "This is Life" on CNN, will deliver The Archer School for Girls' commencement address on May 26, 2018.

Lisa Ling to Deliver The Archer School For Girls’ Commencement Address

Before coming to CNN, Ling was a field correspondent for "The Oprah Winfrey Show" and contributor to ABC News' "Nightline". Lisa was also the first female host of National Geographic's flagship show "Explorer" which sent her to cover the phenomenon of female suicide bombing, the spread of the MS-13 gang—considered the world's most dangerous gang, and the humanitarian crisis inside North Korea.

She began her career in journalism as a correspondent for Channel One News where she covered the civil war in Afghanistan at 21 years of age. She later went on to become a co-host of ABC Daytime's hit show "The View," which won its first daytime Emmy during her time at the show. In 2011, her acclaimed documentary journalism series, "Our America" with Lisa Ling, was created and began airing on OWN. Ling is the co-author of "Mother, Daughter, Sister, Bride: Rituals of Womanhood" and "Somewhere Inside: One Sister's Captivity in North Korea and the Other's Fight to Bring Her Home," which she penned with her sister, Laura. In 2014, President Obama appointed Lisa to the Commission on White House Fellows.

"We are thrilled to have Lisa Ling give the commencement address to Archer's Class of 2018," Head of School Elizabeth English said. "Ms. Ling fearlessly stands at the forefront of key issues facing our world today, and through her work brings untold stories to the fore. Our girls are excited and grateful to have such a fierce and thought-provoking speaker."

