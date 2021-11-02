Lisa M. Goldblatt is recognized by Continental Who's Who

ELLICOTT CITY, Md., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Proudly serving Howard County, attorney Lisa M. Goldblatt is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Attorney for her professional excellence in the field of Law, dedication to serving her clients, and her leadership with The Law Office of Lisa M. Goldblatt.

As a successful divorce and family law firm, The Law Office of Lisa M. Goldblatt was established with the mission to resolve cases of divorce, the pursuit of alimony, and child custody matters. Founding partner, Lisa M. Goldblatt brings decades of professional excellence and invaluable insight to lead clients through their family law cases to obtain positive results. The dedicated team is committed to securing a bright future for the clients and families they serve in Howard County and Baltimore County, through guided insight and zealous advocacy, and reliable representation.



Attorney Lisa Goldblatt has led an impressive career for nearly 20 years. As the sole counselor at the Law Office of Lisa M. Goldblatt, Ms. Goldblatt has maintained a laudable reputation within the legal community and throughout Howard and Baltimore County. As a family law, child custody, and divorce attorney, she is dedicated to working diligently on behalf of her clients to negotiate an agreement or to defend their rights in court. Ms. Goldblatt is renowned for her vast repertoire of expertise in divorce, separation, alimony, marital property, prenuptial/postnuptial agreements, custody, child support, visitation, third party custody/visitation, protective orders, and civil peace orders. At The Law Office of Lisa M. Goldblatt, she strives to make the divorce process and other family law cases as easy as possible for her clients. In turn, she provides personal service to her clients by being actively involved in all aspects of their cases.



Prior to establishing her firm, Ms. Goldblatt excelled academically. She graduated from the University of Buffalo with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science. She then moved to Washington D.C. to attend The Catholic University of America, Columbus School of Law, graduating in May 2002. She is licensed to practice law in Maryland, Washington, D.C., and New York; however, she primarily practices in Maryland.



An active member of her community, Ms. Goldblatt maintains notable memberships and affiliations with several professional organizations. She is on the Board of Trustees for the Columbia Festival of the Arts, a member of the Maryland State Bar Association, a member of the Howard County Business Women's Network, a member in the Howard County Public Schools, and past-chair of the Women's Council of the Associated Builders and Contractors, Baltimore Chapter. She is also devoted to charitable endeavors, including volunteering at the family law clinic in the Howard County Circuit Court and previously volunteering for the Maryland Volunteer Lawyer's Service. She is also an active member of her religious institution.



To learn more, please visit https://lisamgoldblattlaw.com/.



