LISA M. ROSSI, CFP®, NAMED TO FORBES 2026 BEST-IN-STATE TOP WOMEN WEALTH ADVISORS LIST

PURCHASE, N.Y., March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Symmetry Wealth Advisory Group today announced that its Founding Partner and Chief Executive Officer, Lisa M. Rossi, CFP®, has been named to the 2026 Forbes Best-In-State Top Women Wealth Advisors list, as published by Forbes and developed by SHOOK Research.

The Forbes Best-In-State Top Women Wealth Advisors ranking identifies and honors leading female financial advisors across the United States. Advisors are selected using a proprietary methodology that incorporates both qualitative and quantitative criteria, including industry experience, assets under management, compliance records, revenue trends, and best practices, along with in-person and virtual interviews.

Lisa Rossi brings more than three decades of experience serving high-net-worth individuals, families, and business owners. Since founding Symmetry Wealth Advisory Group in 2016, she has focused on delivering comprehensive financial planning and investment management strategies tailored to each client's long-term goals.

"I am honored to be recognized by Forbes and SHOOK Research," said Rossi. "This acknowledgment reflects the trust our clients place in us and the dedication of our entire team. Our mission has always been to provide clarity and confidence through thoughtful, disciplined planning."

Headquartered in Purchase, New York, Symmetry Wealth Advisory Group provides integrated retirement planning, estate strategy coordination, tax-aware investment management, and wealth preservation guidance to clients nationwide.

The Forbes Best-In-State Top Women Wealth Advisors ranking was developed by SHOOK Research and is based on data as of January 2025. Advisors are evaluated using an algorithm that incorporates qualitative and quantitative criteria, including industry experience, compliance records, revenue trends, and assets under management. The ranking is not indicative of future performance or client experience. No fee was paid to participate in the ranking.

Symmetry Wealth Advisory Group is an independent wealth management firm based in Purchase, New York. The firm provides comprehensive financial planning and investment management services to high-net-worth individuals and families across the country, focusing on personalized strategies aligned with each client's objectives and values.

Investment advice offered through Symmetry Wealth Advisory Group, a doing business name for Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC, an SEC registered investment adviser. Registration as an investment adviser does not imply a certain level of skill or training. Information described herein is not meant to be a substitute for legal, accounting, or tax advice. Additional information about Gladstone Wealth Partners and your investment adviser representative is available on the SEC's Investment Adviser Public disclosure website at www.adviserinfo.sec.gov

