Lisa M. Truchan, MD is recognized by Continental Who's Who

TUCSON, Ariz., April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lisa M. Truchan, MD, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who for a Top Orthopedic Surgery and for her professional excellence, dedication, and outstanding leadership as the Director of Orthopedic Trauma at Sonoran Orthopedic Trauma Surgeons & St. Joseph's Hospital Tucson.

Leading the way in orthopedic excellence, Sonoran Orthopaedics strive to set the standard for advanced techniques in orthopaedic surgery and fast track rehab to get their patients up and moving quickly and safely. Sonoran Orthopaedics runs the renowned Sonoran Hip Center, a world-class center dedicated to caring for hip and pelvis disorders. The well-respected fellowship-trained surgeons specialize in advanced, minimally invasive surgical techniques and treating complex fractures by aligning and stabilizing the bones and repairing soft tissue damage to get you back to an active lifestyle.

Board-certified orthopedic surgeon Lisa M. Truchan, MD, has garnered a commendable reputation for her professional excellence as an active member of the medical community. She has accrued 21 years of valuable knowledge and experience specializing in adult and pediatric orthopedic trauma, fracture care, and post-traumatic reconstruction of deformities and the treatment of malunions, nonunions, and other complications of orthopedic trauma. In her current capacity, she brings her vast repertoire of expertise and skills to her role as a surgeon and Director of Orthopedic Trauma at Sonoran Orthopedic Trauma Surgeons. She also holds privileges at St. Joseph's Hospital Tucson, a premier medical campus serving Tucson and the Southwest. As an orthopedic surgeon, she treats all ages, from pediatrics to geriatrics. Additionally, Dr. Truchan is a distinguished educator, serving as an Associate Professor within the Department of Orthopedic Surgery at the University of Arizona College of Medicine – Tucson.

A graduate of the University of Michigan Flint, Dr. Truchan obtained her Bachelor of Science degree in Biology. Her established medical career began after she received her medical degree, rotating internship, and orthopedic surgical residency, all completed at Wayne State University and affiliated hospitals. To further her medical training, Dr. Truchan completed an Orthopedic Trauma fellowship completed at Vanderbilt and National University. Following this, she became board-certified in orthopedic surgery by the American Board of Orthopedic Surgery and a distinguished Fellow of the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons.

Committed to staying up to date with the latest advancements in orthopedic surgery, Dr. Truchan maintains memberships with the Orthopedic Trauma Association, the Ruth Jackson Orthopedic Society, and the Southwest Orthopedic Trauma Association.

Dr. Truchan dedicates this honorable recognition in the loving memory of her father, Mr. Frank Truchan.

A proud mentee, Dr. Truchan also dedicates this recognition in memory of her mentor, Kathy Cramer, MD.

