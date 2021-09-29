Lisa-Marie Cashman on November 2021 Special Election Ballot for 4th Essex State Representative

IPSWICH, Mass., Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Committee to Elect Lisa-Marie Cashman today announced she has qualified to be on the ballot for the 4th Essex State Representative special election with the primary to be held on Nov. 2 and general election on Nov. 30. 4th Essex District includes the towns of Ipswich, Manchester-by-the-Sea, Topsfield, Hamilton, Wenham and Rowley.

The special election comes after a 23-year career for State Representative Brad Hill (R). Hill stepped down on Sept.15 to become the Gaming Commissioner for the State of Massachusetts.

"It is with mixed emotions that we say good-bye to Brad in this position," said Cashman. "He is an icon in our district and exemplary of what it means to be of service to his constituents," she added.

Cashman is a Republican candidate who embraces much of Hill's approach to constituent services and policy.

Cashman, with more than 30 years of public service, international/national and state advocacy work and issues management, also worked closely with Senate Minority Leader Bruce E. Tarr and Representative Brad Hill handling many constituent concerns and community issues over the years.

Cashman on the Ballot for 4th Essex (con't)

Page Two

Cashman is principal of The Cashman Group--a strategic/crisis communications, advocacy, and issues management consultancy. She also is a licensed REALTOR in Massachusetts and a member of the North Shore Realtors government committee.

She and her son, Dylan reside in Ipswich, Massachusetts.

The Committee to Elect Lisa-Marie Cashman was organized for the November 2021 Special Election in the State of the Commonwealth for the 4th Essex State Representative seat.

For more information go to: https://tinyurl.com/3t3afxca or contact Lisa-Marie Cashman at [email protected].

Contact: Lisa-Marie Cashman

(978) 223-3392

[email protected]

SOURCE The Committee to Elect Lisa-Marie Cashman

Related Links

https://tinyurl.com/3t3afxca

