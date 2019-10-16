Lisa Mark, Vice President and CMO, to Lead Launch of Peugeot Brand in North America

ATLANTA, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As an integral step in the launch of Groupe PSA in North America, PSA NA has announced that Lisa Mark will join its team as vice president, CMO, responsible for leading the company's Peugeot brand. In that position, Ms. Mark will lead the development of all strategic and tactical elements of the "go to market" plan for Peugeot in North America, working in close association with Peugeot's global brand team.

"Lisa's broad brand experience and go-to-market mindset align perfectly with the broad opportunities we see as the team launches Peugeot in the coming years," said Larry Dominique, president and CEO of PSA North America, Inc. "We see Peugeot as more than just a car brand – it embodies a new chapter in our parent's global vision of creating unique 'customer first' mobility. Her extensive brand building background will serve as a valuable platform for better understanding the new challenges and opportunities facing us in the automotive space."

The launch of the Peugeot brand in North America was announced earlier this year and comes more than twenty years after it was last seen in this market. Today, Peugeot has become an important part Groupe PSA global automotive business – along with sister brands including Citroen, DS, Opel, Vauxhall, and Free2Move. Groupe PSA is the second largest car manufacturer in Europe.

Ms. Mark's background has centered on positioning and fueling brands to exceptional success, across a variety of industries and categories, ranging from consumer products to sports, entertainment and financial services. "I'm excited and honored by the opportunity to introduce a globally-significant automotive brand like Peugeot, with its rich history and legacy, into the North American market," said Mark. "The unique chance to launch an automotive brand, let alone this vibrant and storied brand, in a way that is fresh and relevant to a new generation of consumers is exhilarating."

Prior to this new post, Mark served as vice president, enterprise brand strategy at Voya Financial (formerly ING U.S.). While there, she was instrumental in all aspects of re-branding the company – including development of brand identity, positioning, communications and activation. She has also held senior marketing roles at Disney, Mizuno and Fox Sports, and developed groundbreaking brand strategies for a myriad of consumer brands. She holds an MBA from Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management and undergraduate degrees from the Wharton School of Finance and the University of Pennsylvania.

About Groupe PSA

Groupe PSA designs unique automotive experiences and delivers mobility solutions to meet all customer expectations. The Group has five car brands, Peugeot, Citroën, DS, Opel and Vauxhall and provides a wide array of mobility and smart services under the Free2Move brand. Its 'Push to Pass' strategic plan represents a first step towards the achievement of the Group's vision to be "a global carmaker with cutting-edge efficiency and a leading mobility provider sustaining lifetime customer relationships." An early innovator in the field of autonomous and connected cars, Groupe PSA is also involved in financing activities through Banque PSA Finance and in automotive equipment via Faurecia. .

Media library: medialibrary.groupe-psa.com / @GroupePSA_EN

About Groupe PSA North America, Inc.

PSA North America, formed in 2017, serves as the platform for Groupe PSA's return to the North American marketplace. Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, the entity provides Free2Move services in conjunction with its PSA Car Sharing Services business unit. Its future plans call for creating and implementing all manner of consumer and business-to-business mobility support efforts, including car and ride sharing, vehicle sales, service and financing—and ultimately – retail vehicle sales.

Peugeot

Stimulating, rewarding driving, sleek design, and uncompromising quality form the brand's pledge to its customers and help produce the emotion provided by each PEUGEOT vehicle. Operating in around 160 countries with more than 10,000 points of sale, the brand sold more than 1,740 000 vehicles in 2018. PEUGEOT combines exacting standards, allure and emotion with the goal of being the definitive high-end, broad-based brand with global reach.

