Lisa Miller Joins ENGAGE's Board of Directors, bringing extensive experience in Sales, Marketing and Support

DENVER, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Engage Mobilize, Inc. (ENGAGE), a cloud-based digital field management, procurement, and electronic ticketing platform built for the oil and gas industry, today announced that Lisa Miller, the current President of Spearhead Advisors, and formerly President of CenturyLink's, now Lumen, $7+ Billion Wholesale , Indirect, and Small & Medium Business Units has joined the ENGAGE Board of Directors (BOD).

With approximately 30 years of experience, Lisa has held a variety of senior leadership roles across Wholesale and Enterprise channels as she repeatedly transformed the business through 18 company integrations. She has led global and national teams of sales, marketing and support, as well as cross-functional strategic programs of Sales Effectiveness.

"ENGAGE has created an incredible application that can be modified for many different industries. This excited me because the growth potential is huge! My background aligns perfectly to help ENGAGE expand into other verticals and drive the right go to market strategy to take considerable market share," says Lisa Miller.

Lisa is also an advocate and leader for women and serves as a mentor, contributing insights on the importance of women in technology. She was recently recognized as one of CRN magazine's 2020 Women of the Channel and was also named to their Power 100 List which recognizes women leaders whose vision and influence is a key driver of their companies' success in moving the entire Indirect channel forward. In addition, she was named a Titan 100, recognizing the top premiere group of C-level executives in Colorado.

About ENGAGE:

ENGAGE is a cloud-based field management platform that digitalizes workflows end to end. Streamlining operator and vendor communications and processes allows more accurate accounting, reporting and planning and improves visibility into operations for all parties. ENGAGE is the leading solution for the oilfield, managing over 100 different service types.

Follow Engage:

LinkedIn

Facebook

YouTube

Media Contact :

Ross Miller, Head of Marketing at ENGAGE

[email protected]

(303) 957-8288 Mobile

SOURCE Engage Mobilize, Inc.