LISA NICHOLS LIVE ON BROADWAY: A One-Night-Only Event from Emmy Award-Winning Director Nick Nanton

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prepare to be captivated and transformed as one of the world's most celebrated motivational speakers, breakout coach from The Secret, and New York Times bestselling author Lisa Nichols, brings her electrifying energy to the legendary Broadway stage. For one night only, on Monday, December 9, 2024, Nichols will debut her one-woman show, When My Soul Speaks, at the Samuel J. Friedman Theater in New York City.

When My Soul Speaks Starring Lisa Nichols One-Night-Only Performance Monday, December 9, 2024 Samuel J. Friedman Theater Produced by DNA Films - Photo Credit: Scharad Lightbourne When My Soul Speaks Starring Lisa Nichols One-Night-Only Performance Monday, December 9, 2024 Samuel J. Friedman Theater Produced by DNA Films - Photo Credit: Scharad Lightbourne

This special performance marks Lisa Nichols' theatrical debut and promises to be a mesmerizing experience that combines storytelling, spoken word, song, and more in an 80-minute dynamic performance. The evening will be directed by Emmy Award-Winning Director Nick Nanton, whose previous work has captivated audiences around the world. Emmy and NAACP-nominated Executive Producer Riaz Patel has co-written the production alongside Lisa, drawing from deep, personal, and never-before-shared stories from her life.

"I haven't felt this kind of nervous energy in 18 years! But it's a great feeling," Nichols shared with excitement. "I'm about to step onto a stage I never imagined for myself. Broadway is the epitome of dream-making, and I'm so grateful for this moment." She's documenting her 30 days until hitting the stage on her Instagram account - @Lisa2Motivate.

When My Soul Speaks will dive into nine significant stories from Lisa's life. Six of these, she's fully comfortable sharing, but three are from her "double and triple vault"—stories she has never told publicly and never intended to release to the world. "I'm still praying for the strength to tell those," Nichols added, hinting at the transformative depth of the show.

Lisa Nichols is no stranger to commanding a stage or inspiring millions. Known for her work in The Secret and as the Bestselling Author, CEO, and Speaker behind countless life-changing moments, Nichols has appeared on Oprah, The Today Show, and Dr. Phil, among others. Yet, this Broadway endeavor introduces a new chapter of her journey—a space where she merges her transformative message with the magic of theater in what she calls "Transfor-tainment," where transformation meets entertainment.

This one-night-only show will be produced by the Emmy Award-Winning Studio DNA Films, with plans to bring the production to streaming networks in early 2025.

"Thank you for believing in playing bigger and bolder," Nichols expressed in gratitude to the production team. "You never reach the top, so let's just keep going."

Don't miss this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to witness Lisa Nichols on Broadway. Tickets for When My Soul Speaks are selling out fast and are available at LisaNicholsOnBroadway.com. VIP packages include after-party access at Brooklyn Chophouse.

Executive producers include Dr. Melissa Bedford, Rhona Bennett, Maria Bradfield, Ryan Chute, David Fagan, Erika Greenwood, Laurie Kennedy, Stephanie LeBlanc-Godfrey, Caron MacLane, Dr. Deborah McClendon, Gwen Medved, Janeil Pierre, Ramy Romany, Ronald Saunders and Dr. Francine Wingster-Riley.

Event Details:

When My Soul Speaks Starring Lisa Nichols

One-Night-Only Performance

Monday, December 9, 2024

Samuel J. Friedman Theater

Produced by DNA Films

For media inquiries or interview requests, please contact:

Shine Army

Charreah K. Jackson

[email protected]

646.504.1046

About Lisa Nichols:

Lisa Nichols is a renowned motivational speaker, best-selling author, and CEO, whose life's mission is to inspire and empower people globally to achieve their full potential. Featured on Oprah, The Today Show, and Dr. Phil, Lisa's transformative insights have impacted millions. When My Soul Speaks marks her Broadway debut.

About Nick Nanton:

Nick Nanton is an Emmy Award-winning director, producer, and filmmaker known for his impactful storytelling. His work has been viewed by millions worldwide, and he continues to create content that inspires and empowers.

SOURCE Lisa Nichols