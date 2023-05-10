Lisa Pope, President of Epicor, Shares Distribution Industry Insights on the DCKAP Driven Podcast

ERP Industry Titan Discusses Challenges and Opportunities Facing Distributors in the Post-Pandemic Landscape and the Role of New Technologies

AUSTIN, Texas, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DCKAP, a technology company that simplifies digital commerce for distributors, announces the release of the new season of its Driven podcast show, which explores leaders' stories, digital journeys and insights on trends in distribution.

How to Find Success with an ERP Industry Titan | Lisa Pope, President at Epicor | DCKAP Driven Podcast - Kicking off the new season of Driven is special guest, Lisa Pope, President at Epicor. In this exclusive interview with Karthik Chidambaram, Founder & CEO of DCKAP, Lisa reveals what she is most passionate about, what goes into developing high-performing sales teams, how she sees the future of the distribution industry, and much more. How to Find Success with an ERP Industry Titan | Lisa Pope, President at Epicor | https://driven.dckap.com/

Kicking off the new season of Driven: Simplifying Commerce for Distributors is an in-depth conversation with Lisa Pope, President of Epicor, into the focus and strategy that drives her success. Epicor equips businesses with enterprise solutions in the automotive, building supply, distribution, manufacturing and retail industries.

In this exclusive interview with Karthik Chidambaram, Founder & CEO of DCKAP, Pope shares her thoughts on the challenges and opportunities facing distributors, post-pandemic changes and the role of new technologies, such as AI and data analytics.

"Digital transformation and innovation are critical to the future of the distribution industry," said Pope. "I'm delighted to be part of the Driven podcast to share my insights on industry trends, leadership and developing teams."

Pope also discusses post-pandemic changes and trends in distribution, including infrastructure updates, supply chain challenges, consolidation and the shortage of talented workers.

Before her role at Epicor, Pope's background included strategic leadership roles at Infor, QAD and Oracle, driving growth and the shift to SAAS.

Driven: Simplifying Commerce for Distributors is a podcast by DCKAP, a technology company with extensive experience in the distribution industry. With nearly 40 episodes, Driven features conversations with industry experts and tech leaders that reveal the secrets of their success, the processes that changed everything, and the most important lessons they learned while creating an impact with their digital business operations.

This season of the podcast is hosted by Karthik Chidambaram, founder and CEO of DCKAP, who grew the company from two employees in Chicago to a global team with more than 200 employees. DCKAP was recently awarded "Best Support," "Momentum Leader" and "Easiest to Do Business With" by G2.com, the world's largest and most trusted tech software marketplace. DCKAP is an Epicor Influencer and supports many customers using Prophet 21 and Eclipse distribution software packages.

About DCKAP

DCKAP helps hundreds of distributors simplify digital commerce. The company's solutions streamline ecommerce, software integrations and product information management to boost efficiencies, grow profitability and meet growing customer demands for a better digital experience in B2B. Its flagship products are DCKAP Integrator , which distributors and manufacturers use to automate data between ERP, e-commerce and CRM systems, and DCKAP PIM , a flexible, easy-to-use tool that simplifies product data management for distributors. DCKAP was founded in 2005 and is now a global and distributed team headquartered in Austin, TX. Visit DCKAP at dckap.com .

