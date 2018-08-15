Lisa Ruggles, CoStar Group SVP of Global Research, Receives 2018 Executive Women in Business Achievement Award

WASHINGTON, Aug. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CoStar Group, the leading provider of commercial real estate information, analytics and online marketplaces, is pleased to announce that Lisa Ruggles, CoStar's Senior Vice President of Global Research, has been named one of Style Weekly's 2018 Executive Women in Business.

In December 2016 under the leadership of Ruggles, CoStar Group established its global research headquarters as a technology innovation hub in Richmond, Virginia and has since created approximately 700 hundred local jobs and positively impacted the local economy.

"Lisa has been an invaluable part of the CoStar team for the past two decades," said Andrew C. Florance, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of CoStar Group. "As a trailblazer for research, she continues to expand and improve CoStar's global research capabilities. Lisa is truly a powerhouse executive leader and is deserving of this award. We are very proud of her."

Ruggles was one of four honorees recognized this year by Style Weekly, a leading weekly lifestyle newspaper. The publication selected each champion of change for their hard work, determination and dedication to giving back to the community. For 12 years, Style Weekly has been recognizing the top women in the Richmond area who have exhibited success in their executive roles.

"Being active in the Richmond community, I came to quickly adore the region and it has become close to my heart," said Ruggles. "Opening CoStar's global research headquarters in Richmond was a passion project, and I am happy we were able to bring hundreds of jobs to the area. To cap that off by being recognized as a top business leader by Style Weekly is definitely a testament to what can be achieved with a great team and community support."

Ruggles joined CoStar in 1999 and throughout her successful career she has been leading innovation by facilitating the Company's national expansion. In that time, she launched CoStar's research coverage of numerous markets throughout the U.S., expanded and managed the field research team which now includes hundreds of research vehicles, a research plane and a fleet of drones, and was instrumental in establishing CoStar's Toronto research center. She is active in CoStar's outreach volunteer program, CoStar Builds, and serves on Venture Richmond's executive board, the Virginia Commonwealth University School of Business board, Chamber RVA board and the Downtown D.C. Business Improvement District.

