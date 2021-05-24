Lisa Steele's Welcome To My Farm Nominated for a People's Telly Award and Regional New England Emmy Award

BANGOR, Maine, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lisa Steele , show creator and TV personality, today announced her show "Welcome To My Farm" has been nominated for a New England Regional Emmy Award and a People's Telly Award.

"Welcome To My Farm", a New England regional television show is brought to life by Maine's very own Lisa Steele, a six-time author, TV personality, and 5th generation chicken keeper. The show provides a glimpse into Lisa's life living on a rural farm in Maine, where she raises chickens, creates beautiful recipes with her chicken's fresh eggs, and DIY projects for every level.

Lisa is also the creator behind the lifestyle brand and blog Fresh Eggs Daily with over 1M social media followers. Lisa is the go-to backyard chicken keeping expert sharing her knowledge and expertise on creating your very own backyard coop, keeping your chickens healthy, and how to care for your flock.

"I am thrilled 'Welcome To My Farm' is being recognized by both the New England Regional Emmy Awards and People's Telly Award. I created this show to share my life in beautiful Maine and my backyard chicken keeping knowledge with the world. As backyard chicken keeping and living a more sustainable lifestyle become increasingly popular, I am so honored to have an opportunity to help people make that a reality and provide an easy and fun way for them to learn how. For the show to be recognized by such premier television awards is a dream come true." said Lisa Steele, the creator of "Welcome To My Farm".

Lisa is currently writing her 7th book, and first cookbook, that will be published by HarperCollins in early 2022. Lisa has also been featured on Martha Stewart's hit HGTV show "Martha Knows Best", on Hallmark's "Home and Family" and many news stations. In addition, her expertise is frequently published in top media publications including Inc., Forbes, USA Today, and Country Living.

About Lisa Steele:

Lisa Steele is the creative force behind Fresh Eggs Daily®, which has gained over 1 million followers across her social media platforms. After a successful career on Wall Street, Lisa found herself wanting to return to her family roots of raising chickens. As a 5th generation chicken keeper, six-time author (currently working on her seventh book with HarperCollins!), and television personality, Lisa has become the go-to expert for everything from chickens to gardening and cooking with eggs. Lisa regularly appears on America's favorite shows like HGTV's Martha Knows Best, Hallmark's Home and Family, The View, Good Morning Sacramento, and publications such as The Wall Street Journal, Forbes, Inc., Washington Post, Country Living, Good Housekeeping and so many more.

About Telly Awards:

The Telly Awards is the premier award honoring video and television across all screens. Established in 1979, The Telly Awards receives over 12,000 entries from all 50 states and 5 continents. Entrants are judged by The Telly Awards Judging Council—an industry body of over 200 leading experts including advertising agencies, production companies, and major television networks, reflective of the multiscreen industry and includes executives from Dow Jones, Duplass Brothers Productions, Complex Networks, A&E Networks, Hearst Media, ESPN Films, RYOT, Vice+ and Vimeo.

About New England Regional Emmy Awards:

NATAS Boston/New England Chapter is dedicated to the advancement of the arts and sciences of television, the fostering of creative leadership in the television industry, and the encouragement of excellence in artistic, educational, cultural and technical progress.

