Lisa Vanderpump to Sign Bottles of Signature Rosé at Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection Store in Ardmore, Montgomery County

Vanderpump is a successful actress and television personality known for her roles on the Bravo channel's "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," ABC's "Dancing with the Stars," and Bravo's "Vanderpump Rules," the last of which she also executive co-produces. She is an international restaurateur, author, designer, and humanitarian.

Vanderpump will sign up to two pre-purchased bottles of Vanderpump Rosé, which sells for $19.99 per 750 mL bottle and $37.99 per 1.5 mL bottle, for each attendee; the first 300 attendees are guaranteed to have their bottles signed. Event attendees are encouraged to bring personal cameras or mobile devices, since photographs with Vanderpump will be permitted.

Vanderpump's husband Ken Todd, daughter Pandora Vanderpump Sabo, and son-in-law Jason Sabo will also participate in the event, signing up to two pre-purchased bottles of Vanderpump Rosé per person and meeting fans.

Items other than pre-purchased bottles of Vanderpump Rosé will not be autographed by Vanderpump or her family members.

The PLCB regulates the distribution of beverage alcohol in Pennsylvania, operates more than 600 wine and spirits stores statewide, and licenses 20,000 alcohol producers, retailers, and handlers. The PLCB also works to reduce and prevent dangerous and underage drinking through partnerships with schools, community groups, and licensees. Taxes and store profits – totaling $15.8 billion since the agency's inception – are returned to Pennsylvania's General Fund, which finances Pennsylvania's schools, health and human services programs, law enforcement, and public safety initiatives, among other important public services. The PLCB also provides financial support for the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement, the Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs, other state agencies, and local municipalities across the state. For more information about the PLCB, visit www.lcb.pa.gov.

WHAT: Lisa Vanderpump to sign pre-purchased bottles of Vanderpump Rosé

WHEN: 2:00 PM, Saturday, April 14, 2018

WHERE: Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection store, Ardmore Plaza Shopping Center, 62 Greenfield Ave., Ardmore, PA 19003

EDITOR'S NOTE: Credentialed media and photographers interested in covering this event and/or interviewing Lisa Vanderpump must contact Shawn Kelly by noon on Thursday, April 12. Media access will be limited to pre-approved journalists and photographers only, with interviews scheduled beginning at 1 p.m.

