Lisa Varlack Launches Boulevard Real Properties LLC with the Help of GoodGirlPR

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GoodGirlPR's new client, Lisa Varlack, has launched her real estate brokerage firm Boulevard Real Properties LLC. After graduating from Brooklyn Law School in 2001, and before turning her attention to real estate, Lisa spent 16 years working as a Derivatives Contractor Negotiator for large financial institutions such as BNP Paribas and The Bank of New York Mellon.

Lisa Olivia Varlack; Photo credit: Regina Fleming

As a newly minted entrepreneur, Lisa utilizes skills honed as an attorney to run a successful brokerage firm. Her strong analytical, negotiation, and interpersonal skills are used to help clients navigate the process of buying, selling, renting, or leasing residential and commercial properties in the New York City area. Her keen eye and attention to detail are other transferrable skills that Lisa has in her arsenal when evaluating properties and helping her clients avoid any legal and transactional pitfalls, especially when working with first time homebuyers and investors.

On top of her real estate company, Lisa is a proud parent to twin boys and is dedicated to developing educated, grounded, and well-rounded young men. Living in Prospect Lefferts Gardens, Brooklyn, it is extremely important for Lisa to give back to her community. She accomplishes this through her affiliation with the Bedford Stuyvesant YMCA where she has served on their annual Brooklyn Honors Fundraising Committee since 2015 and by providing mentorship to high school students though The Ties That Bind Mentoring Program. Lisa is also a member of the Brooklyn Chapter of Jack and Jill of America Incorporated since 2009, and founder of A Tree Grows in Brooklyn Book Club.

Lisa is incredibly excited about this new chapter in her life. She is finally following one of her long-time passions and developing it into a business where clients value and trust her. GoodGirlPR is thrilled to be on board to help Lisa Varlack tell her story and promote Boulevard Real Properties LLC to the world.

For more info on Lisa Varlack and her new venture please visit www.blvdreny.com.

