Lisa Westcott and Shawna Warner of Russ Lyon Sotheby's International Realty Represented the Seller and Buyer and Broke Record for the Highest Residential Sale in Arizona's History - $24.1 Million

Westcott represented the seller , while Warner represented the buyer in the transaction, which closed on Thursday. The home is located in Scottsdale's highly esteemed guard-gated Silverleaf Community at DC Ranch in North Scottsdale. Neither the buyer nor seller names have been disclosed.

"The sellers designed the estate with world renowned architect Bing Hu to capture the historic Montecito style they fell in love with," said Listing Agent Lisa Westcott of Russ Lyon Sotheby's International Realty. "The property is timeless and authentic with multiple imported geodes throughout the nearly 17-acre estate. This property is one-of-a-kind and could never be replicated. It is truly an honor to be part of an iconic transaction that will make Arizona history."

Built in 2005 with a backdrop featuring the McDowell Mountains and Windgate Pass, the entire estate was designed to capture dramatic views with the dazzling city lights and sits on 17-acres centrally located in Silverleaf.

"The buyers were drawn to the timeless Montecito architecture, expansive view corridor and generous lot size that would allow them to enjoy many in-home amenities. It truly is a one-of-a-kind estate designed by world renowned architect, Bing Hu, that rarely comes to market in Arizona and a legacy piece to be enjoyed for decades to come," said the Buyer's Agent Shawna Warner of Russ Lyon Sotheby's International Realty.

The 15,534-square-foot main house offers 8 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms and features its own private gate opening onto a paver and hand laid stone bordered drive.

Flower bed gardens and tasteful water features mixed with palatial green spaces blend with the professionally designed desert landscape dotted with mature Saguaro cacti to enhance the property's and Hu's already breathtaking architecture.

Inside the warm retreat every detail has been thought of, including custom ironwork lighting and chandeliers, wood beamed ceilings as well as cross beamed ceilings with inlays, reclaimed wood plank flooring, stone and tile flooring, Cantera stone accents, mantles, and fireplaces, real Venetian plaster, designer tiled bathrooms, tumbled stone accents, hand tiled showers, arched doorways, architecturally capped chimneys, imported tile roof and more.

The home features other amenities including state-of-art appliances, breakfast nook and dining bar, a full bar, elevated dining room with a temperature-controlled wine cellar created for both red and white vintages, as well as a humidor for aficionados, an expanded veranda for indoor/outdoor living year-round, outdoor grilling stations, soothing water feature, double-sided fireplaces, private patios and balconies overlooking formal areas and more.

From the office, to the entertaining rooms and secondary bedrooms to the luxurious master suite throughout the home there are private seating areas, designer bathrooms, walk-in closets, spa-like amenities, and an acoustically sound home theater with full size screen, as well as an interior sport and basketball court.

Outdoors the amenities expand out to a negative edge tiled pool surrounded by lush green lawn with gentle stone accents, mature trees, flower beds and pots, and water feature all designed to frame the dramatic view of the valley below.

There is an 8-car main house garage, as well as a motor court and 7500-square-foot Guest House designed with its own garage and individual guest apartments and a standard sized yoga studio. Also included on the property is a pool house with arcade, game room and pub room with full bar, as well as a full-size pool and spa, with stone decking angled to relax and take in the desert sun and mountain views.

The home is just a short distance to the 7th fairway of the Silverleaf Golf Course and provides access to community events such as Grape Nuts wine club, 24-hour onsite fitness facility, path system, tennis courts, basketball courts, additional pools, and onsite 24-hour guard and gate service. Silverleaf Golf Club is located within the community as a private club available through membership application approval.

