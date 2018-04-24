Lisa's Cakepops Launches Ecommerce Shop and Cake Pop Design Contest

ANNAPOLIS, Md., April 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Lisa's Cakepops announces a cake pop design contest, suitable for all ages, in celebration of the launch of the organization's ecommerce shop. One unique design will be selected, and the winner will have their creation turned into a Lisa's Signature Cake Pop and receive a free dozen.

The new ecommerce shop marks Lisa's Cakepops entry into the "Cake Pops as a Gift" category. Customers nationwide will now be able to seamlessly place online orders and have a Lisa's Gift Collection piece, a custom online design, or a unique hand crafted special order shipped directly to their intended gift recipient, corporate client or event venue.

"We are proud to begin a new chapter in the Lisa's Cakepops story," said Lisa Schneiderman, Director of Delight at Lisa's Cakepops. "Our motto is, 'if you can dream it, we can theme it.' What better way to share the joy of cake pops than to have our national audience be the designers? I can't wait to see the creativity that goes into each entry."

Features for the ecommerce store include a selection of Lisa's most whimsical cake pop collections including: "Con-GRAD-ulations," "5 O'clock Somewhere" and "Thanks A Latte" themed designs, among others. Additionally, customers now have the option of building their own cake pop by choosing the cake type, chocolate, color swirls, and more. There is also an option to submit details for true custom design orders.

To enter the cake pop design contest, simply download the template from lisascakepops.com, read through the rules, create your design on the template and mail it to Lisa's Cakepops at 836 Ritchie Hwy #16, Severna Park, MD 21146. Entries may also be scanned and emailed to Lisa@lisascakepops.com.

For more information on Lisa's Cakepops or to order a batch of delicious, whimsical cake pops, please visit lisascakepops.com.

About Lisa's Cakepops

Lisa's Cakepops reflect her fanatical attention to quality, and her imaginative approach to each design. Lisa's Cakepops are made from scratch, hand crafted and generously double dipped in premium chocolate.

