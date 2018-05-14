Lisbeth McNabb Joins the Linux Foundation as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer

"Lisbeth's wealth of experience will be a tremendous asset to The Linux Foundation and help manage our continued growth and expansion," said Jim Zemlin, executive director at The Linux Foundation. "The expertise she brings to The Linux Foundation will ensure we are well equipped to continue to support and advance the thriving open source community."

"Open source software has become the foundation of modern technology, affecting virtually every person on the planet, and The Linux Foundation is doing the work that supports the most critical open source projects," said Lisbeth McNabb, CFO/COO at The Linux Foundation. "I'm thrilled to have the opportunity to help drive The Linux Foundation to new heights."

About Lisbeth McNabb

Lisbeth McNabb is an experienced innovation and high-growth executive, a Public Company Board of Director, with results in B2B2C, Ecommerce, Brands and Consumer Package Goods, Media, Education, Retail and Technology industries. Her experience includes Match.com and PepsiCo marketing and innovation, finance and operations, big data analytics, and integrated marketing digital execution and revenue monetization successes.

Lisbeth is the CFO COO of The Linux Foundation, the organization of choice for the world's top developers and companies to build and advance open technology. She is an expert at driving finance, strategy, operations, analytics and revenue strategies at the high-growth scaling inflection stage. Her professional background includes 20+ years in innovation in growth and emerging stage businesses at Illuminate Education, founder DigiWorksCorp and w2wlink, American Airlines, AT&T and Sodexo.

Lisbeth is a member of the National Association of Corporate Directors and Women Corporate Directors, a board of director, audit chair of Nexstar Media Group, a media company $4.6B market value, and an advisory board member of Southern Methodist University and University of Nebraska Business Schools.

She is a former advisor to American Airlines, ClubCorp, 4Word, SitterCity, Tandy Brands and several technology start-ups.She frequently speaks on innovation, recurring revenue, AI/Analytics and integrated digital marketing.and has been quoted in The Wall Street Journal, Forbes, CMO and CIO magazines.

She received her B.S. at University of Nebraska and M.B.A. from Southern Methodist University Cox School of Business. She was honored in 2015 as NACD Top 50 Director 2013 as Digital Director 50, Financial Times Agenda Magazine, 2011 as Distinguished Alumnae by SMU Cox School of Business and Top 25 Women in Business, and 2014 as Top 25 Women in Technology, by Conde Nast's Dallas Business Journal.

About The Linux Foundation

The Linux Foundation is the organization of choice for the world's top developers and companies to build ecosystems that accelerate open technology development and industry adoption. Together with the worldwide open source community, it is solving the hardest technology problems by creating the largest shared technology investment in history. Founded in 2000, The Linux Foundation today provides tools, training and events to scale any open source project, which together deliver an economic impact not achievable by any one company. More information can be found at www.linuxfoundation.org.

Media Contact

Dan Brown

The Linux Foundation

pr@linuxfoundation.org

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lisbeth-mcnabb-joins-the-linux-foundation-as-chief-financial-officer-and-chief-operating-officer-300647379.html

SOURCE The Linux Foundation

Related Links

http://www.linuxfoundation.org

