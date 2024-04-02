LISC and The Allstate Foundation launch disaster resiliency program to address needs of underserved Houston communities

HOUSTON, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC) has teamed up with The Allstate Foundation on a pilot program to help six local nonprofit organizations better manage the impact of natural disasters on Houston communities—and help protect the regional economy in the process.

The Allstate Foundation contributed $500,000 to launch LISC's new Community Resiliency and Disaster Response Initiative, which will support climate resiliency and recovery work by Emancipation Economic Development Council, Hope Disaster Recovery, Houston Tool Bank, Rebuilding Together Houston, Volunteers of America, and Wesley Community Center.

Historically, communities of color that are lower income have experienced greater impact by extreme weather events. These six organizations help financially vulnerable communities recover from weather-related property damage and economic loss.

"An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure as more frequent, severe weather impacts more communities. This grant is one example of our investment in climate resilience and adaptability to save lives, cut economic losses and help communities recover from climate disasters faster," said Francie S. Richards, Vice President of Allstate Social Impact and The Allstate Foundation.

The new capacity-building program is meant to bolster the expertise of local organizations as well as expand their toolbox of disaster solutions. It will elevate resilient building approaches in disaster recovery strategies, so homes and businesses are better able to withstand future storms. It will help educate people about financial opportunities for relief and recovery, so residents can quickly bounce back from loss. And it will advance strategies related to sustainability, recognizing that mitigating the negative impacts of natural hazards reinforces the region's ecosystem for economic growth.

"For Houston to be a vibrant economic engine, we need to address the vulnerabilities of at-risk communities," said Laura Jaramillo, executive director of LISC Houston, the local arm of the national community development organization. "The impact of climate disasters on our physical infrastructure—from the loss of homes to factories to schools—can be debilitating. And the impact on people's health and incomes, as we lose skilled talent to displacement, can be devastating. Our hope is to better prepare underserved communities to address all those issues and to make our city stronger as well."

The LISC-Allstate Foundation pilot program will run throughout 2024, and outcomes will be publicly shared so that other communities might learn from the activities funded.

About LISC

LISC is one of the country's largest community development organizations, helping forge vibrant, resilient communities across America. We work with residents and partners to close systemic gaps in health, wealth and opportunity and advance racial equity so that people and places can thrive. Since our founding in 1979, LISC has invested $29.7 billion to create more than 489,000 affordable homes and apartments, develop 81.4 million square feet of retail, community and educational space and help tens of thousands of people find employment and improve their finances. For more, visit www.lisc.org.

About The Allstate Foundation

The Allstate Foundation empowers people and communities so they can thrive. Established in 1952, The Foundation takes bold actions and inspires people to act by empowering youth to serve and improve communities, working to close the racial wage gap, and disrupting the cycle of relationship abuse. The Foundation also supports nonprofit leaders through the Nonprofit Leadership Center.

